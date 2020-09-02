LOUISBURG - A sign of Boy Scout Reid Justesen’s commitment to Scouting and the community is visible at Lewis-Young Park northwest of Louisburg.
Reid, a member of Louisburg Troop 101, has repaired and reinstalled a memorial sign at Eagle hiking trail in the park. The sign, installed in the late 1990s, is dedicated to the late Bob Finch, a civic leader who was an avid proponent of Scouting and the soccer program at Lewis-Young. The sign also recognizes the achievements of Eagle Scouts from Troop 101.
“He (Finch) was an outstanding member of the community, and he passed away (at an early age) unfortunately,” Reid said.
The sign was knocked over by a mower and remained in disrepair for some time, said Reid, a junior at Louisburg High School. The 16-year-old made the task of repairing and reestablishing the sign at the trail his Eagle project. The Eagle is the highest rank that can be obtained in the Boy Scouts, and only 4 percent of scouts reach that lofty achievement.
Reid completed his Eagle project in late June and received his Eagle on July 22.
“I was given the idea for the project and went forward with it and constructed it,” Reid said. “I put a flower berm around the sign to protect it from being knocked over by a mower again.”
Reid said the project was about a year in the making but came together quickly once the materials were in place.
“After I had all the materials and got everything approved, it took about three days (to complete),” he said.
Reid thanked Louisburg resident Gary Bauer, who made the original sign, for his help, as well as his family and others who assisted with the project. Reid said he also benefited from the encouragement he received from his family, particularly his father Tony Justesen, to finish the project.
“There are other Eagle Scouts in my family — a few cousins,” Reid said. “My dad was in scouting for a while but never made it to Eagle. He kept pushing me to make it.”
Reid, an LHS football player who is active in Civil Air Patrol and likes Scout camping trips, talked about the moment the accomplishment really sank in.
“Seeing the sign in its completion after all the time getting everything together and just being able to take a step back and look at it was the most rewarding part,” he said. “People have told me they think it looks great.”
