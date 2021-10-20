LOUISBURG – Mayor Marty Southard is looking for Ward 4 residents who would be interested in filling a City Council vacancy.
Councilman Kevin Vohs has moved from the ward, and there are two years left on his three-year term, according to a city news release.
This ward generally includes all of Hidden Creek, Prairie Crossings and Park Meadows subdivisions and the southern end of traditional Louisburg, according to the release.
In addition to the subdivisions, the ward starts at Rogers and South Eighth Street and jogs east and north until it reaches South Fifth Street and Metcalf Road, the northern most edge of the ward, according to the city.
A map of Ward 4 is available on the city of Louisburg's website: www.louisburgkansas.gov/195/Ward-Maps
Those interested in being considered for the position should complete an application and return it to City Administrator Nathan Law by Oct. 26. More information can be found on the city’s website: https://bit.ly/2ZcqkiZ
Mayor Southard will appoint the new council member, subject to the City Council approving his recommendation.
