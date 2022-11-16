LOUISBURG — Downtown Louisburg will become a magical place in a few weeks when Santa Claus comes to visit.
Holiday Magic on Broadway is coming to downtown Louisburg from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
LOUISBURG — Downtown Louisburg will become a magical place in a few weeks when Santa Claus comes to visit.
Holiday Magic on Broadway is coming to downtown Louisburg from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4.
The headline of the afternoon will be a visit with Santa Claus for the kids at City Hall, 215 S. Broadway St., while the Grinch will be on hand for a family photo opportunity at the Louisburg Library, 206 S. Broadway St.
Families interested in visiting with Santa and the Grinch can make an appointment by calling City Hall at (913) 837-5371, ext. 0, or the Louisburg Library at (913) 837-2217, beginning Nov. 14. Visits with Santa and the Grinch will be set up to allow plenty of time for kids to go over their Christmas wish list, organizers said. Appointments can be made to see Santa and/or the Grinch, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Most of the day’s other activities will begin at 3 p.m.
City Hall staff, the Louisburg Library, the Chamber of Commerce and the Louisburg Recreation Commission are partnering for the holiday fun.
Other activities include carriage rides, a story walk, hot cocoa and cider stations, corn hole, snowball fight and axe throwing for those 10 and above. This year, there will be two carriages to alleviate the long lines from last year.
The evening will cap off with Mayor Donna Cook lighting the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at 6 p.m., and then Santa will lead a lighted parade from South First to Sout Fifth streets after which he will jet off to the North Pole.
Broadway, from South First to South Third streets, will be closed for the afternoon’s activities. All of these activities are free.
Everyone is invited to participate in the lighted parade. For those who would like to enter the parade and join the fun, contact Jess at City Hall, (913) 837-5217. Businesses throughout town, and especially those in the downtown, are encouraged to decorate their front window or entrance for the holidays, organizers said.
Three food trucks, Whildens Weiners, Jack’s Kettle Corn and The Funnel Cake Truck, will be on hand selling treats.
News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.
News Editor
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.