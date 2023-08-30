top story Louisburg set for Labor Day weekend festivities By Brian McCauley bmccauley@cherryroad.com Brian McCauley Editor and Publisher Author email Aug 30, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Members of the Louisburg High School Band perform during last year’s Labor Day parade through downtown. File photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LOUISBURG — The 51st annual truck and tractor pull sponsored by the American Legion is set to kick off the community’s three-day Labor Day celebration.The truck and tractor pull will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Lewis-Young Park, located at 26600 Jingo Road, a short distance northwest of Louisburg.Concessions will be sold by the Sons of the American Legion.Wayne Knop, commander of the John P. Hand American Legion Post No. 250 in Louisburg, said the truck and tractor pull is the Legion's largest fundraiser of the year.Tickets are $20. Children 12 and under get in free.A corn hole tournament is scheduled for Sunday afternoon, Sept. 3, in Legion Park, located at 403 S. Ninth St. in Louisburg.Then on Monday, Sept. 4, a full slate of activities begin with the community's Labor Day parade at 10 a.m. in downtown Louisburg.Following the parade, the celebration will continue in Legion Park.Some of the attractions include bingo, train rides and inflatables for the kids, horse-shoe pitching, dunk tank, barbecue chicken dinner by the American Legion Auxiliary, other concessions and music. 