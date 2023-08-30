230830_mr_lou_labor_day_01

Members of the Louisburg High School Band perform during last year’s Labor Day parade through downtown.

 File photo

LOUISBURG — The 51st annual truck and tractor pull sponsored by the American Legion is set to kick off the community’s three-day Labor Day celebration.

The truck and tractor pull will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, at Lewis-Young Park, located at 26600 Jingo Road, a short distance northwest of Louisburg.

