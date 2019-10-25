LOUISBURG — Two Louisburg traditions will combine to provide activities and entertainment for all ages Saturday, Oct. 26.
Louisburg’s annual Halloween on Broadway event will take place from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the downtown district where youths can trick-or-treat at local businesses in a safe environment, according to the city of Louisburg’s website. Downtown Broadway is closed to traffic during the event.
Afterward, community members are encouraged to make their way to Wildcat Stadium for the Louisburg High School Marching Wildcat Band’s annual Electric Light Show, which begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. The stadium is located in the Wildcat Sports Complex next to Broadmoor Elementary.
The LHS band will perform its award-winning halftime show titled the “Greatest Show” under the lights, based on musical numbers from “The Greatest Showman.”
Once that performance concludes, the field lights are turned off and the band performs the show a second time in total darkness, with the student musicians illuminated by battery operated lights and glow sticks.
The show caps off with a fireworks display. The LHS band puts on the Electric Light Show every year as a thank you for the community’s support.
The band earned its ninth straight superior rating at the Central States Marching Festival in September at Kansas State University, performing the “Greatest Show.” The band is under the direction of Director Zeb Tiedeman and Assistant Director Jessica Brummel. The band’s drum majors are Reilly Ratliff-Becher, Carson Houchen, and Chelsea Philgreen.
A free-will offering is taken at the end of the show. The rain date is Sunday, Oct. 27, at the same time and location.
