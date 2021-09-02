LOUISBURG — The city of Louisburg will conduct its budget hearing on Sept. 7.
The city’s proposed 2022 mill levy of 32.441 mills is down slightly from the actual 2021 rate of 32.834 mills.
The city would capture more property tax dollars under the proposed budget because Louisburg’s assessed property valuation increased more than $4 million from about $50.23 million in 2020 to $54.47 million this year.
Under a new state law, SB 13, approved by the state Legislature during its 2021 session, taxing entities are required to hold a hearing if they intend to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
The Louisburg City Council voted 4-0 to set a hearing of its intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate to be held in conjunction with its 2022 budget hearing.
The council must vote to exceed the revenue neutral rate at the first hearing. If so, then they can proceed to the regular budget hearing.
The two hearings will take place during the council’s regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 7 in Louisburg City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Louisburg joins the county’s other incorporated cities of Paola, Osawatomie and Fontana, all of which published notices of their intent to exceed the revenue neutral rate.
On Wednesday, Aug. 25, the Miami County Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to exceed the revenue neutral rate. Commissioners then approved the 2022 county budget on a 4-1 vote (see related story).
The city of Louisburg’s revenue neutral rate would have required cutting the levy to 30.277 mills.
The City Council held two budget workshops, and at its Aug. 2 regular meeting City Administrator Nathan Law explained that if the council wanted to cut the budget to remain revenue neutral, then large ticket items like services the city provides to the community or employees may need to be cut.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.