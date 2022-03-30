LOUISBURG — A Louisburg USD 416 teacher will have the opportunity to compete for the 2023 Kansas Elementary Teacher of the Year.
Kendal Norberg, who teaches fourth grade at Broadmoor Elementary, won the Region 3 Elementary Teacher of the Year on Sunday, March 27. The announcement was made via a Zoom call.
Norberg now will compete against seven other regional winners for the state teacher of the year honor on Sept. 24.
“I’m a little in shock right now, but this is a huge honor,” Norberg said upon hearing her name announced as the Region 3 winner. “A school district is not great because of one person. It is our entire staff and our community working together that make a great public school. Students bring me so much joy and are the reason I love my profession.”
Norberg thanked the selection committee, her family, Broadmoor Principal Cindy Apple, all the teachers and support staff at Broadmoor and her students.
“I am so proud to serve at USD 416, a public school in a community that understands the value of educating all,” she said.
Superintendent Brian Biermann said Norberg exhibits all the qualities a Kansas Teacher of the Year should possess.
“Kendal is a true professional that values the positive impact that public education makes on the lives of young people,” Biermann said. “We are honored for her to represent USD 416 and the Louisburg community in September.”
Principal Apple also praised Norberg.
“We could not be more excited about Mrs. Norberg’s recognition,” Apple said. “This is a first for Louisburg as well. We’ve had teachers become finalists in the past, but none have been the elementary representative for our region.”
Apple said Norberg is a voice for her students, the staff and for public education.
“She is such a gifted teacher and colleague,” Apple said. “This is well deserved, and we are all so very proud of her. We are fortunate to have her at Broadmoor Elementary.”
Jessica Gazzano, who teaches art at Woodland Spring Middle School in Spring Hill USD 230, was named the Region 3 Secondary Teacher of the Year.
She will compete for the 2023 Kansas Secondary Teacher of the Year.
Gazzano was very grateful for winning the regional honor.
“As an art teacher, I have the privilege to see hundreds of kids throughout the year,” Gazzano said. “Through the challenges we have faced since the beginning of COVID, I have found even more passion for building a classroom environment that nurtures, encourages and is patient and adaptable.
“Being a teacher allows me to pour love and encouragement into my students the way so many of my teachers loved and encouraged me,” she said.
