LOUISBURG — More than $130,000 in local scholarships were distributed to 44 Louisburg High School seniors during the annual USD 416 Endowment Scholarship Awards Program on Saturday, May 15, in the high school auditorium.
Endowment Association traces its roots to the early 1980s and continues to grow. President Craig Holtzen told the audience the Endowment Association has distributed over $1 million in local scholarships during the past decade.
Students who received scholarships were: Jadyn Amren, David O. Smith Memorial scholarship; Wyatt Axmann, Hornbuckle Family scholarship and Reed Family scholarship; Kerrie Baker, Laurence E. Bauer Memorial scholarship, Louisburg Holiday Mart scholarship, and Robert and Loree Gardner (in Memory of Mark and Dorothy Gardner) scholarship; Olivia Barber, Louisburg Soccer Club scholarship, Zachary Messmer Soccer Memorial scholarship, Olathe Medical Center scholarship, and the USD 416 Endowment scholarship; Emma Christy, Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship and Hornbuckle Family scholarship; Brooklyn Cole, Clarence and Alena Hess scholarship; Hannah Cook, Hornbuckle Family scholarship; Lakin Cunningham, USD 416 Endowment scholarship and Gene Murray/Maxine Kirkpatrick scholarship; Brooklyn Diederich, Louisburg Holiday Mart scholarship, Louisburg High School Booster Club scholarship, and Peoples Telecommunications scholarship; Johnny Eberhart, Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt and Light scholarship and Richard Chandlee Memorial scholarship; Luke Faulkner, Louisburg Soccer Club scholarship; Megan Foote, Louisburg Holiday Mart scholarship and Lois Jackson Memorial scholarship; Shelby Grandon, Ironhorse scholarship; Cole Green, Floyd and Dorothy Challacomb scholarship; Weston Guetterman, Jim Foote Memorial scholarship, Auston McLellan Memorial scholarship, Jake Worthington Memorial scholarship, and Pro 31 scholarship; Lizvet Guzman Damian, Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship and Stuart Family scholarship;
Cade Holtzen, Louisburg Holiday Mart scholarship, Louisburg Rotary scholarship, Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship, USD 416 Endowment scholarship, and Louisburg Wrestling Club scholarship; Carson Houchen, Louisburg Rotary scholarship, Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship, and USD 416 Endowment scholarship; Sydney Keaton, Louisburg Holiday Mart scholarship, Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship, Beasley Family scholarship, and Living Proof scholarship; Luke Kelly, Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship and James Rogers Family scholarship; Kylee Leach, Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship, Holtzen Family scholarship, and Tony Barton Music for Youth scholarship; McKenna Lewis, Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt and Light scholarship and Vohs Family scholarship; Trevin Lohse, Dunn Family scholarship, Louisburg High School Booster Club scholarship, Louisburg Masonic Peace Lodge No. 243 scholarship, and Bill Windisch (American Legion) Memorial scholarship; Missy Meigs, Louisburg Lions Club scholarship and Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt and Light scholarship; Alyse Moore, Coltrin Family scholarship; Aidan Murphy, American Legion Riders No. 156 scholarship;
Callie O’Brien, First Option Bank scholarship and Damon Grimes Memorial scholarship; Brenna Oshel, Ralph Arnett Memorial scholarship and Louisburg High School Booster Club scholarship; Alison Prettyman, Altar Society scholarship and Lois Jackson Memorial scholarship; Madison Quinn, Altar Society scholarship, Peoples Telecommunications scholarship, Louisburg Ministerial Alliance Salt and Light scholarship, and Hornbuckle Family scholarship; Dylan Rizzo, Iota Eta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi scholarship, Lois Jackson Memorial scholarship, John Cisetti scholarship, and Tony Barton Music for Youth scholarship; Jay Scollin, Louisburg Holiday Mart scholarship; Koell Smith, Dodge scholarship and Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship; Emma Staab, USD 416 Endowment scholarship and Tony Barton Music for Youth scholarship; Jenna Terry, Hornbuckle Family scholarship; Alyxandria Traffis, Hornbuckle Family scholarship; Nora Van Asten, Hornbuckle Family scholarship; Konnor Vohs, Louisburg Knights of Columbus scholarship, Louisburg Football Fund scholarship, Lundblad Family scholarship, Jim Morgan FFA scholarship, and Holtzen Family scholarship; Ben Wiedenmann, L&K (Larry and Kim Smith) scholarship and Dennis/Hill Families scholarship; Dacey Wieland, Louisburg Knights of Columbus scholarship, Hornbuckle Family scholarship, and Charles and Velma Kelly scholarship; Kennady Wilkerson, Dakota Bixler Memorial scholarship and P.E.O. Chapter JX Local scholarship; Emily Williams, Floyd and Dorothy Challacomb scholarship; Eleanor Wilming, Joel Aust scholarship and Damon Grimes Memorial scholarship; Sidney Wilson, Evelyn Perdue Memorial scholarship, Bill Windisch (American Legion) Memorial scholarship, and Todd Family scholarship.
