LOUISBURG — Families who stopped by the Louisburg Cemetery on Memorial Day to pay respects to loved ones may have noticed some improvements to the grounds.
Several headstones were cleaned and litter was picked up all thanks to Louisburg teen Andrew Aye and his fellow members of Troop 483 out of Stilwell.
Aye, who is a junior at St. James Academy, said he thought the cleanup effort would be a great Eagle Scout project, and getting it done before Memorial Day was a priority.
“I wanted it to look nice for the people who came out to see their loved ones,” Aye said.
After getting approval from city officials, Aye and seven other Scouts and seven adult volunteers conducted a cleanup day at Louisburg Cemetery on Sunday, May 22.
Working together, the Scouts cleaned up 30 to 40 headstones and picked up trash throughout the cemetery.
Aye said they used D/2 Biological Solution to make sure they weren’t damaging the headstones.
“It’s the same stuff they use to clean the Washington Monument,” he said.
Aye said they weren’t able to repair headstones that were falling over, but they were reported to the city. He is now waiting for his project to be reviewed for approval so he can officially become an Eagle Scout.
