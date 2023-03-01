Former Louisburg City Council member Thorvald McKiearnan speaks to current council members about his concerns about the rising cost of the Amity Trail project and why he believes it could be done cheaper inhouse.
LOUISBURG — Louisburg received a $350,000 grant from the Mid-America Regional Council in 2018 to put in sidewalks along Amity Street (Kansas Highway 68), but five years later, rising costs of the trail project have city leaders considering other options.
Louisburg City Council members discussed the issue during their regular meeting Tuesday, Feb. 21.
City Administrator Nathan Law said the grant is an 80-20 matching grant that had MARC providing $350,000 and the city paying $87,500 of the project’s total cost. But the MARC total is set, and as the scope of the project increased, the city’s portion continued to increase.
Former council member Thorvald McKiearnan spoke during the public comment portion of the meeting. McKiearnan said he was on the council at the time of the grant, and he has watched the city’s responsibility swell to what now could be well over $250,000.
He asked the council members to pump the brakes and consider canceling the contract and building sidewalks inhouse at a more affordable cost.
“You’re really close to spending well over twice what you need to spend,” McKiearnan said. “Spend it like it is your money. These numbers are just getting astronomical on this project.”
Mayor Donna Cook said she would like to see a cost comparison showing what it would cost for the city to do it inhouse, and Law said he would get those numbers together for the council.
Council member Tiffany Ellison also spoke in favor of canceling the MARC contract and handling it inhouse. She said the projected trail route goes through a vacant field behind homes without lighting. If the city were to add lighting to the plan, that would be another added cost.
Ellison said the city can build sidewalks along existing roadways, but they are having to follow set criteria in this instance because of how a multi-use trail is described in the MARC grant.
“We can accomplish the same thing in a different way,” Ellison said in regards to the city taking on the project itself instead of sticking with the MARC grant. “Quicker, cheaper and on our own.”
Law said it is not yet known how much of a fee, if any, the city would need to pay to cancel the contract.
The issue was tabled to give Law time to present the cost comparisons.
