LOUISBURG — Louisburg High School will celebrate its winter homecoming with a full slate of basketball games against Spring Hill on Friday, Feb. 14, at the high school. Games begin at 4:30 p.m.
Homecoming queen candidates are Haley Cain, Erin Lemke, Andie Masten, and Gabby Tappan. King candidates are Landon Johnson, Garrett Rolofson, Michael Waldron, and Deven Wieland.
The crowning will take place during halftime of the boys’ varsity game, which is expected to tip off about 7:30 p.m.
The following are brief profiles of each candidate:
HALEY CAIN
Haley is the daughter of Robin and Keith Meeks and Tom and Terri Cain. Her activities include track for one year, volleyball for four years, basketball for four years, and soccer for three years. Haley plans to attend Pittsburg State University. Her major is undecided.
ERIN LEMKE
Erin is the daughter of Mike and Teresa Lemke. Her activities include volleyball for four years, soccer for two years, basketball for three years, student council for three years, and FFA for three years. Erin plans to attend the University of Central Missouri.
ANDIE MASTEN
Andie is the daughter of Darren and Kristin Masten. Her activities include volleyball for three years, basketball for two years, soccer for two years, choir/select choir for four years, FFA for three years, and National Honor Society for two years. Andie plans to attend Pittsburg State University to study occupational therapy.
GABRIELLE TAPPAN
Gabrielle is the daughter of Dave and Jackie Tappan. Her activities include Leo’s Club for two years, FBLA for two years, National Honor Society for two years, student council for two years, FCCLA for three years, musical for four years, and cheerleading for four years. Gabrielle has been admitted to the Business School at the University of Kansas where she plans to major in marketing.
LANDON JOHNSON
Landon is the son of Tim and Angela Johnson. His activities include soccer for four years, choir for four years, National Honor Society for two years, musical for one year, and girls soccer team manager for two years. Landon plans to study sports management at Washington University in St. Louis, Mo.
GARRETT ROLOFSON
Garrett is the son of Robert and Gloria Rolofson. His activities include soccer for two years, cross country for two years, select choir for three years, basketball for four years, golf for two years, baseball for two years, National Honor Society for two years, debate for two years, FCA for two years, and Leo's Club for one year. Garrett plans to attend the University of Kansas to major in exercise science, with a minor in business.
MICHAEL WALDRON
Michael is the son of George and Jackie Waldron. His activities include football for four years, basketball for four years, track for three years, band for three years, National Honor Society for two years, baseball for one year, and FBLA for one year. Michael plans to attend the University of Central Missouri and major in accounting.
DEVEN WIELAND
Deven is the son of Dan and Deanell Wieland. His activities include choir for four years, musical for two years, soccer for three years, golf for three years, FBLA for two years, National Honor Society for two years ,STUCO for two years, debate for two years, TSA for one year, and scholars bowl for one year. Deven plans to study mechanical engineering at a school to be determined.
