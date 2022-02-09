LOUISBURG – Louisburg will host Spring Hill for homecoming Friday, Feb. 11, at Louisburg High School. The coronation will take place at 7:30 p.m. before the start of the boys varsity basketball ball game.
Homecoming queen candidates are Aubryn Berck, Reese Johnson, Chase Kallevig and Corinna McMullen. King candidates are A.J. Arriola, Aiden Barker, Isaac Guetterman and Carson Kern.
The following is a brief bio about each candidate:
AUBRYN LEA BERCK
Aubryn has been involved club volleyball for eight years, high school volleyball for three years and managed the volleyball team her junior year. She has shown horses for 10 years and has been a member of National Honor Society for two years, FCA for the first two years of high school, FCCLA her senior year, a leader in Life Church’s youth classrooms, and plans to go out for track in the spring. After graduation, Aubryn plans to study nutrition sciences at a school to be determined and become a registered dietitian. She is the daughter of Dave and Amanda Berck.
REESE CAMRYN AVERY JOHNSON
Reese has been involved in soccer for four years, cross country for four years, National Honor Society for two years, band for two years and FFA for one year. After graduation, Reese plans to attend the University of Central Missouri. She is the daughter of Matthew and Tiffany Johnson.
CHASE RUE KALLEVIG
Chase has been involved in basketball for one year, FFA for three years, FBLA for two years, volleyball for four years and National Honor Society for two years. Chase's plans after graduation are undecided. She is the daughter of Eric and Kara Kallevig.
CORINNA ANN MCMULLEN
Corinna has been involved in volleyball for four years, Interact Club for one year, FBLA for one year and National Honor Society for two years. After graduation, Corinna plans to major in nursing and specialize in pediatrics at Washburn University while also pursuing her athletic career with the Washburn volleyball team. She is the daughter of Sarah and Scott McMullen.
ANTHONY JAMES ARRIOLA
A.J. has been involved in golf for four years, FBLA for one year, FCA for two years, musical for two years and choir for two years. After graduation, A.J. plans to major in accounting at a school to be determined. He is the son of Shelly Gibson and Juan Arriola.
AIDEN LEE BARKER
Aiden has been involved in football for four years, wrestling for four years and National Honor Society for two years. Aiden’s plans after graduation are undecided. He is the son of Gail and David Barker.
ISAAC LEE GUETTERMAN
Isaac has been involved in FFA for four years, soccer for four years, basketball for four years, National Honor Society for two years and track for one year. After graduation, Isaac plans to attend Iowa State University and major in agricultural engineering. He is the son of Ted and Lisa Guetterman.
CARSON MATTHEW KERN
Carson has been involved in basketball for three years and golf for two years. After graduation, Carson plans to attend Pittsburg State University. He is the son of Matthew and Veronica Kern.
