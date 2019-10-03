LOUISBURG — Louisburg High School will crown its Homecoming king and queen during a coronation ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, before the start of the football game at Wildcat Stadium.
The following are the queen and king candidates:
KAMI CHRISTINE GEIMAN
Kami has been active in choir for four years, Student Council for three years, band for two years, and cheer for one year. She plans to attend Missouri State University in the fall and major in Nursing. She is the daughter of Tad and Shelly Geiman.
RILEY LYNN KALLEVIG
Riley has been active in volleyball for four years, FFA for four years, basketball for one year and Student Council for one year. Her plans after graduation are undecided at present. She is the daughter of Eric and Kara Kallevig.
KODY RENE LOWRY
Kody has been active in musical for four years, Student Council for three years, girls basketball for two years, track and field for two years, select choir for two years and football team manager for two years. She plans to graduate in December and attend Kansas State University where she will major in Human Development and Family Science. She is the daughter of Kristine and Shawn Lowry.
REILLY ANN RATLIFF-BECHER
Reilly has been active in volleyball for four years, softball for four years, band for four years, powerlifting for three years, basketball for two years, FFA for two years and is a member of the National Honor Society. She plans to attend Pittsburg State University and study Psychology. She is the daughter of Trish Becher and Kelly Ratliff.
CALVIN JAMES DILLON
Calvin has been active in golf for four years, FFA for four years, FCA for four years, band for three years and in National Honor Society for two years. He plans to attend Central Missouri State University to play golf and study Accounting. He is the son of Jim and Karen Dillon.
IAN “JOE” MICHAEL MCGUIRE
Ian has been active in football for four years, band for four years, and track for one year. He plans to attend college and study Accountancy. He is the son of Sean and Lacey McGuire.
MADDEN BROCK RUTHERFORD
Madden has been active in football for four years, baseball for four years, choir for four years, basketball for three years, musical for two years, National Honor Society for two years and FBLA for one year. He plans to attend college to either pitch or play quarterback and study Biology and Sports Medicine. He is the son of Shane and Breck Rutherford.
BRAYDEN ALLEN WHITE
Brayden has been active in football for four years, FFA for four years, track for three years and basketball for two years. He plans to attend college to play football and major in Ag Business. He is the son of Nick and Melissa White.
