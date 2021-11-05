LOUISBURG – With winter just around the corner, the city of Louisburg is ready to roll out its annual Snow Buddies program.
Snow Buddies is a volunteer program that matches the city’s senior citizens or those who may have a disability and are unable to shovel snow from their sidewalks with a volunteer who is able to assist with snow shoveling, according to a city news release.
The program also asks for volunteers to shovel a path from the front door to the sidewalk or street, if there is no sidewalk on the property.
To qualify, a Louisburg resident must be a senior citizen or have a disability that makes it difficult to shovel snow. You must also own their home or live in a single-family residence, according to the release.
Volunteers are asked to commit for the entire winter season and to shovel any sidewalk on the property as well as a path from the front door to the street/sidewalk, according to the city. Volunteers are not expected to shovel the entire driveway, the release said.
Those interested in volunteering can sign up for the program on the city’s website under the “Volunteer” section.
Look for the Snow Buddies sign-up under the Good Neighbors section or use this quick link: https://bit.ly/3mcgwyi.
Residents unable to sign up online can call City Hall at (913) 837-2324. The program is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is based on the number of volunteers that sign up to shovel snow, according to the news release. The city administers the program.
