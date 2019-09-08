LOUISBURG – The city of Louisburg will receive a state grant to help cover the cost of an aeration system to address growing algae concerns at City Lake.
The Louisburg City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Sept. 2, to accept a grant from the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism for $18,537, or roughly two-thirds, of the $27,953 total cost of the system.
City employees treat the lake each year for algae. The issue has been a yearly focus because of complaints from lake residents and visitors, and with the annual kids fishing derby taking place at the lake, City Administrator Nathan Law said in a memo to the council.
Algae thrive in cove areas in particular because of the shallow depths, wind coverage, heat and humidity, and the introduction of an ample supply of food source via runoff, according to the memo. The system will not help with silting concerns in the cove areas, Law said.
The system includes an air compressor, compressor cabinet, concrete pad, tubing and 10 diffuser air stations. The compressor will be located on the west shore, near existing electricity, according to the memo.
The city budgeted $28,000 in 2019 for the aeration system, contingent upon receiving grant funding to complete the project.
City officials hope to undertake the aeration project this fall.
