LOUISBURG — Pool season is just days away, and new this season at the Louisburg Aquatic Center is online pool pass sales.
The pool opens at noon Saturday, May 28, according to a city of Louisburg press release. All pool passes must be purchased through the LAC Marketplace, an online service. More information on the LAC Marketplace can be found on the homepage of the city’s website: www. louisburgkansas.gov. Passes remain $25 per person. Children 2 and under and seniors over 65 are free. Seniors may stop by City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, to get their passes during regular business hours, 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Single-day admission is $4. Also available is a 10-use coupon book for $30. Contact City Hall to purchase daycare passes.
Regular pool hours are noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, with lap swim from 8 to 9 p.m. Weekend hours are noon to 7:30 p.m. Early closing information for pool parties will be posted at the pool and also on the city’s Facebook page, according to the city.
If weather forces the pool to close, that information will be posted on Facebook, according to the release. The pool’s weather policy is for walkers and bikers to shelter in the bathroom until the storm passes or someone comes to pick them up, city officials said.
Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult to enter the pool, according to the release.
The pool will be closed to the public Saturday, July 23, according to the city. The Louisburg Barracudas swim team will host the league swim meet that day.
The Barracudas provide swim lessons, and information on lessons can be found on their website: www.louisburgbarracudas.com.
