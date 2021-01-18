LOUISBURG - Water repairs will require Louisburg Public Works crews to shut off water service to an area on the west and northwest side of the community on Tuesday, Jan. 19, starting about 8 a.m.
This area will include Rogers Road between South Fifth and South Ninth streets, South Ninth Street between Rogers Road and Sutherland Drive, and South Fourth Street between South Howard Street and the dead end, according to a city news release.
Also included will be the businesses from Liberty Tax Service/Go Brolly and Orscheln Farm & Home west to U.S. Highway 69. All businesses affected have been called by city staff. All residents received a door hanger Friday, according to the city. The shut off affects about a dozen residences.
After the 8 a.m. shut off, crews expect to have the repairs done in about six hours, according to the city.
Check the city's Facebook or website for up-to-date information on Tuesday.
