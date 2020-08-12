LOUISBURG — Louisburg USD 416 is set to usher in a new school year with a Learning Environment Guidelines document that provides direction for reopening its schools starting Tuesday, Aug. 18.
A district COVID-19 Task Force developed the guidelines which include sections for on-site and optional remote learning as well as distance learning in the event a COVID-19 outbreak forces the district to shutter a school building or buildings. The task force is made up of staff members on the district’s safety committee, parents on district site councils, and school board members. The task force also includes three student representatives to engage the student population in the discussion.
Assistant Superintendent Dave Tappan, who lead the task force, provided the school board with an update on the district’s COVID-19 preparations for the 2020-2021 year during its meeting Monday, Aug. 10. The plan was developed with guidance from local, state and federal health experts.
The on-site learning section contains guidelines for public health and safety, classrooms, common spaces, transitions, extra and co-curricular activities, health office, facilities, foodservice and transportation.
In the document, the task force outlines actions such as social distancing, hand washing, staying home when sick, disinfecting frequently touched surfaces, and wearing face coverings that can reduce the risk of COVID-19 exposure and spread during the school day as well as at school-sponsored activities.
“All students, faculty, vendors and other visitors on all USD 416 campuses are required to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or other face covering at all times,” according to the guidelines. Certain exceptions are allowed for eating, medical or mental health conditions, engagement in an activity during which wearing a mask or other face covering would be unsafe, and a few others.
Each building’s main entrances will have thermal cameras installed that will quickly and accurately measure the body temperature of each individual that enters a building without slowing the normal flow of traffic into the facility, according to the district guidelines.
The plan also outlines adopted hygiene procedures, symptom screening, school response to a student or employee in quarantine, what to do when there is a confirmed COVID-19 in the school building, travel guidelines, no visitors policy, and other guidelines.
For families who do not feel comfortable having their students return to school buildings, the district is offering a couple of optional learning environments — remote learning for grades K-5, and the USD 416 virtual program “Edgenuity” for grades 6-12.
The task force said it is confident these optional learning environments will still meet the rigor and relevance of the regular classroom setting.
School board member Lanny Smith asked how the district would handle a situation if a family had three students using the virtual option but maybe only had access to one computer. Superintendent Brian Biermann said the district would provide devices for each student to families that need them. The board also discussed internet connectivity.
Tappan said so far 169 students have signed up for the virtual learning experience. The number of students per grade ranged from six second-graders to 25 12th-graders. The highest interest in K-5 is in the fifth-grade class at 14 students. The most interest at the middle school is in the seventh-grade class at 23 students.
Tappan said enrollment is still underway.
He outlined three learning possibilities, the first being the on-site and virtual option to start the school year. The second possibility would be a hybrid model of 50 percent on-site and 50 percent virtual learning in which students would rotate between the two options to limit the number of people in a school building. This option would only be implemented if the district was directed to do so by the Miami County Health Department.
The third learning scenario would be distance learning for all students in the event a COVID-19 outbreak caused the district to close buildings.
Biermann credited the work of Tappan and the task force and noted that Louisburg USD 416’s reopening plan was singled out as an example of a good plan to follow, during a statewide conference call that included more than 280 districts on the line.
Tappan told the board Learning Environment Guidelines is a living document and he emphasized that assembling the plan was a group effort.
“Like every other school district, we are working while the plane is in the air and there are a lot of moving parts as we go,” Tappan said. “But together as a community I think we have done an excellent job of doing what we can to provide as much information for our families and for our staff to open up the school year as successfully as possible.”
