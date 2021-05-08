LOUISBURG – The Louisburg USD 416 Board of Education recently presented certificates of achievement to four staff members.
Sara McIntire was recognized for being selected as a state finalist for 2021 Kansas School Social Worker of the Year. Superintendent Brian Biermann said being named a state finalist is a great honor.
He read the certificate to the audience at the board's April meeting: “We appreciate all the work and dedication to our staff, students and community that Sara has provided over the years. Broadmoor Elementary and our district congratulate Sara McIntire on this awesome award.”
Biermann read some of Jessica Compliment’s accolades as the Louisburg High School volleyball head coach. Compliment led the Lady Cats to seven state placings – second three times, third once, and fourth three times. Under her tenure, Louisburg won the Frontier League title four times.
Compliment amassed 391 wins as head coach of the volleyball program from 2006 through 2020. She is a four-time KS/MO Coach of the Year and the LHS volleyball program was named the 2013 KVA Program of the Year.
Biermann noted that even though Compliment is retiring from coaching, he is glad she will remain a math teacher at the high school.
Biermann also listed some of the accomplishments the LHS boys and girls basketball head coaches achieved during in the 2020-2021 season – including guiding their respective teams to the Class 4A state tournament. It was the first time in school history that both programs advanced to the state tournament in the same season.
LHS girls basketball head coach Adrianne Lane led the Lady Cats to their best finish in school history during the 2020-2021 season. Louisburg finished third in the Class 4A state tournament.
The Lady Cats won 19 games this season, placing second in the Frontier League and taking second place at the Wellsville Invitational Tournament. Lane was a Sports in Kansas Class 4A Coach of the Year finalist.
LHS boys basketball head coach Ty Pfannenstiel led the Wildcats to their best finish in school history during the 2020-2021 season. Louisburg finished as the state runner-up in Class 4A, defeating Parsons and Augusta in advancing to the championship game.
The Wildcats won 18 games this season, and also finished second at the Baldwin Invitational Tournament. Pfannenstiel was named the Sports in Kansas Class 4A Coach of the Year.
