LOUISBURG – Ten educators have joined the Louisburg USD 416 staff this year. The following provides a brief look at each educator’s background and notes what subjects or grades they will be teaching in the 2020-2021 school year.
MARISSA ARMSTRONG is teaching Family Consumer Science (FCS) at Louisburg High School, specifically on the child development side. Armstrong graduated with a bachelor’s of science in Education from the University of Central Missouri, with an emphasis in FCS education.
Armstrong grew up on the Missouri side of the state line where she graduated from Raymore-Peculiar High School and currently lives in Raymore, Mo.
“I am very excited to be back in the KC area after teaching in the middle of Missouri, and love being a part of the Wildcat family,” Armstrong said.
ROSE BENTLEY is the Elementary Music teacher for Louisburg USD 416. She graduated from Lake Havasu High School in Arizona and just graduated this year from Kansas State University with a degree in Music Education.
Bentley played French Horn in the Wind Ensemble and Brass Ensemble at KSU and also played Mellophone in the KSU Marching Band.
“This is my first year teaching and I am more than excited to teach in this wonderful district and share my love for music with the community,” Bentley said.
ERIN DAVIS is the Special Education teacher at Louisburg Middle School. She is a 2013 graduate of Louisburg High School and attended Louisburg schools throughout her K-12 education.
Davis attended Kansas State University where she received a bachelor’s in Elementary Education as well as a master’s in Special Education.
“After working in a couple of districts around the state, I am returning home to begin my fourth year in education as a Special Education teacher at Louisburg Middle School. It is great to be back.”
MELISSA GEORGE is the K-5 gifted education teacher in Louisburg and also for K-12 in Osawatomie.
She has a master’s degree in Special Education from the University of Kansas and has been teaching for 15 years.
“I’m very happy to be working for USD 416,” George said.
SHELLY GRAFF is teaching kindergarten at Rockville Elementary. Graff has teaching experience with first through third grades, and she most recently taught a K-1 multi-age class of 40 students in the Blue Valley School District.
“When I'm not enjoying my time in kindergarten, you can find me with my family doing some kind of outdoor activity,” Graff said.
BRAD HUBER is teaching business courses at Louisburg High School, which include Business Essentials, Coding, and Graphic Design. He is also teaching some technology courses at the middle school level.
This is Huber’s first year at Louisburg but his 13th year in education. Huber received his undergraduate degree from Emporia State University in Communication and his master’s in Business Management from Baker University.
“I worked for a few years in a couple of ‘office jobs,’” Huber said. “Then, when I decided I wanted to teach I went and got my teacher certification from Avila. I am married with two kids and we live in Paola.”
RICHARD LANE is teaching Physics, Chemistry and Astronomy at Louisburg High School.
Lane’s career spans 18 years, three states and 11 subjects. He has taught high school math and physics for most of his career.
“My wonderful wife Brandi is a psychologist for Johnson County Mental Health, and I have three wonderful kids – RJ, Eli and Raylan – all of whom are in the Louisburg school system,” Lane said.
ELIZA MALONEY is teaching the Culinary Arts classes and coaching the Jazzy Cats Dance Team at Louisburg High School.
Maloney attended the University of Central Missouri for her undergraduate degree, and worked in the North Kansas City and Raymore-Peculiar school districts before moving to Louisburg.
“I am very excited to be a part of this close community, and to be working in the same district as my aunt, Mary Reno, who is a third grade teacher here in Louisburg as well,” she said.
MEGHAN REILLY is teaching first grade at Rockville Elementary. Previously, she taught first grade for the past eight years in Eudora.
Reilly received her undergraduate degree from Emporia State University and her master’s degree from Baker University.
“Louisburg has knocked it out of the park in helping me feel welcomed in this new community,” Reilly said.
JORDAN ROQUEMORE teaches English 100 and 21st Century Journalism at Louisburg High School. He also is the new advisor for Lomika, the LHS yearbook. In the spring, Roquemore will be assistant coach for the girls' soccer team.
Roquemore earned his undergraduate degree in English from McPherson College and his master's in Education from the University of San Diego. Though this is his first year at Louisburg, Roquemore is in his ninth year of teaching. His most recent position was at Free State High School in Lawrence.
"I currently reside in West Line, Mo., with my wife, daughter and two large dogs," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.