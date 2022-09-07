Louisburg USD 416 welcomed 20 new staff members for the 2022-2023 school year. The following bios were provided by the school district.
Rockville Elementary
Angie Davey
The new life skills teacher at Rockville Elementary is a Louisburg alum and earned her college degree from Emporia State University. Angie Davey is entering her 17th year in education, has been married for 16 years and has two children.
Kinsey Goode
The district’s newest first grade teacher at Rockville Elementary graduated from Louisburg High School in 2010 and obtained her bachelor’s degree from Kansas State University. Kinsey Goode and her husband Josh have a 2-year-old son and a three-week-old daughter. She taught in North Carolina for several years and most recently in the Spring Hill school district.
Lisa Wilson
The new Rockville Elementary social worker is entering her 23rd year. Lisa Wilson earned her master’s in social work from Washburn University and went on to obtain her clinical license. She is married and has 11-year-old twins.
Broadmoor Elementary
Kristen Brown
Joining the fourth grade team at Broadmoor Elementary, Kristen Brown started teaching in the state of Michigan in 2003. She has been married for 20-plus years and has three fun and active boys that all attend school in Louisburg. Last year, she taught in the Spring Hill school district.
Larry Gazaway
A recent graduate of Fort Hays State University, Larry Gazaway will be teaching third grade at Broadmoor Elementary. Gazaway and his wife Karen just celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. He’s a father of two and is soon to be a grandpa.
Lauren Gordon
With four years of teaching experience in the Bonner Springs school district, Lauren Gordon will be teaching third grade at Broadmoor Elementary. The newlywed resides with her husband and stepdaughter in Paola. She grew up in Overland Park and is a graduate of the University of Central Missouri.
Hattie Harris
With degrees in elementary education and special education from MidAmerica Nazarene University, Hattie Harris is one of the school district’s new third grade teachers. She graduated from Louisburg High School in 2019.
Ginger Williams
The district’s new special education teacher at Broadmoor Elementary grew up in southwest Louisiana and graduated college from Northeastern State University in Oklahoma. Ginger Williams has two boys that will be attending Louisburg schools and has been married for 15 years.
Louisburg Middle School
Harriet Bennett
Beginning her 26th year in education, Harriet Bennett has taught first through ninth grades but has a passion for middle schoolers. This year, she will be teaching seventh grade math at Louisburg Middle School. This University of Kansas alum has two daughters, one a nurse and the other studying mechanical engineering.
Alisha Ptacek
The district’s new sixth grade math teacher at Louisburg Middle School comes to Louisburg with five years of teaching experience and is a graduate of the University of Kansas. Alisha Ptacek is currently working on her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction at Emporia State University.
Louisburg High School
Sydney Bennett
One of the district’s three new social studies teachers at Louisburg High School is a recent graduate of the University of Kansas. Last year, Sydney Bennett did her student teaching at Olathe Northwest High School. She grew up in Shawnee, Kan.
Alisha Dunn
A new social studies teacher at Louisburg High School, Alisha Dunn graduated from Ottawa University and is currently working on earning her master’s degree in history. This will be her 10th year in education. She enjoys hanging out with her family and feeding her cats.
Shade Hirons
The district’s new ag teacher at the high school will be working with longtime LHS ag teacher Jim Morgan. Hirons is a graduate of Kansas State University and is from Winfield, Kan. This will be his first year of teaching.
Brian Meyer
The new physics and chemistry teacher at LHS is starting his 27th year in education. Brian Meyer has taught the last 25 years at Shawnee Mission North, and he is a graduate of Kansas State University, Emporia State University and Baker University. He has three children that all attend Louisburg schools.
Erin Meyer
With 24 years of teaching experience in the Shawnee Mission school district, this Louisburg resident said she is excited to put her commuting days behind her and teach in the same district that all three of her children attend. Erin Meyer will be teaching U.S. and World History at Louisburg High School.
Andy Millikan
With 27 years of teaching experience, Andy Millikan will be starting his first year as a special education teacher at LHS. Millikan, a University of Kansas alum, just celebrated 32 years of marriage with his wife Beth, and they have two grown children.
Kendall Rooney
With 25 years of experience in the corporate world and an MBA, Kendall Rooney will bring a wealth of knowledge to the business department at LHS. In addition, he will be teaching some industrial tech courses at the middle school. He was a paraprofessional and a long-term sub for Louisburg last year, and has been married for 19 years. He has a son and a daughter that attend LHS.
Amy VanRheen
After spending most of her career in the Gardner Edgerton School District as a teacher and an administrator, the new Louisburg High School principal most recently was an assistant principal in Eudora. Amy VanRheen earned her bachelor’s degree from MidAmerica Nazarene University and her master’s degree from the University of Kansas. She is married and has high school-aged children.
USD 416 Melissa Rodgers
The new pre-K through fifth grade school psychologist has served the Prairie View and Paola school districts for 20 years. Melissa Rodgers received her undergraduate degree at Emporia State University and her graduate degree from Pittsburg State University. She lives in Olathe with her husband, four children and golden retriever Lola.
Megan Troxel
Megan Troxel is the district’s new sixth through 12th grade school psychologist. She earned her degree from Emporia State University.
