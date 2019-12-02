LOUISBURG – Santa Claus ushered in December by greeting 75 families Sunday at Louisburg City Hall.
A few families and other residents braved subfreezing wind chills to attend the mayor’s annual tree lighting ceremony that evening on Dec. 1 in the green space next to City Hall at 215 S. Broadway.
In-between the ebb and flow of children entering City Hall to see Santa, Purno Sangma, a foreign exchange student from Bangladesh, entertained city staff and other residents by singing holiday songs a cappella in the City Council chambers to applause from an appreciative audience. Purno is a senior at Louisburg High School.
Before the tree lighting, a couple of children decorated wooden ornaments and hung them from branches on the community’s Christmas tree.
