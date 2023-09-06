230913_mr_lou_water_rates

The moon rises over the Louisburg water tower as viewed from the front of Louisburg High School. Louisburg City Council members recently agreed to increase water rates.

 File photo

LOUISBURG – Louisburg residents will be paying a higher rate for their water after Louisburg City Council members approved an increase in water rates during their Aug. 7 meeting.

During budget workshop sessions prior to the meeting, council members and city staff discussed the need to increase water rates for customers. Staff members noted to the council that the city currently pays more for water that it purchases from the Marais Des Cygnes Public Utility Authority than it resells to customers, according to a city news release.

Managing Editor Brian McCauley can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or bmccauley@cherryroad.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.