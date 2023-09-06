LOUISBURG – Louisburg residents will be paying a higher rate for their water after Louisburg City Council members approved an increase in water rates during their Aug. 7 meeting.
During budget workshop sessions prior to the meeting, council members and city staff discussed the need to increase water rates for customers. Staff members noted to the council that the city currently pays more for water that it purchases from the Marais Des Cygnes Public Utility Authority than it resells to customers, according to a city news release.
After much discussion, the council members approved a modified increase than what city staff had provided for their review. Council members approved increasing the base rate to $27.56 from $26.25. The first 1,000 gallons will increase to $8.84 from $7.82, and 1,001 gallons and over per month will also increase to $8.84 from $7.82, according to the release.
Water that is resold, sub-metered or furnished through the bulk station or fire hydrant meters will now increase to $1 from $0.782, all per 100 gallons. The water protection fee remains at $0.032 per 1,000 gallons of water by state statute, according to the release.
The other two scenarios the council considered would have raised the average monthly bill between $5.50 and $6.09. While city staff has not determined the change to the average monthly bill using the model the council chose, Finance Director Richard Mikesic said after the meeting the impact should be similar, according to the release.
The rates will go into effect with the Aug. 15-Sept. 15 bill, and customers will see the additional charges on the bill that is due Oct. 1, according to the release.
