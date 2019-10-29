LOUISBURG — The Luke Bryan Farm Tour will not take place at MC Farms northwest of Louisburg on Wednesday, Oct. 30, as scheduled.
Instead, the event has been moved to the Sprint Center in downtown Kansas City, Mo., due to inclement weather.
Farm Tour spokesman Dennis Freeman confirmed Tuesday morning the concert will not take place at MC Farms.
It was then posted on the Sprint Center website Tuesday afternoon that the show is moving to Sprint Center at 1407 Grand Blvd in Kansas City, Mo.
All previously purchased tickets for Oct. 3 and Oct. 30 will be honored at Sprint Center. All tickets for both the floor and seating bowl will be general admission (GA). Guests may line up for GA wristbands starting at 2 p.m. Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m., according to the Sprint Center website.
A forecast for an early winter storm prompted the change in venue.
The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Miami County and the surrounding area from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 4 a.m. Thursday. Freezing drizzle and snow accumulations of up to 2 inches are expected to create hazardous driving conditions and keep temperatures in the 30s.
This is the second time weather has altered the Farm Tour’s stop at Louisburg.
The concert originally was to take place Oct. 3 but was rescheduled because of muddy conditions caused by heavy rains leading up to the concert.
