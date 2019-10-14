LOUISBURG — Miami County is gearing up for Luke Bryan 2.0.
Representatives of Luke Bryan Farm Tour announced Monday afternoon the Louisburg concert has been rescheduled to Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the same time and location northwest of Louisburg.
All tickets and parking passes will be honored at the rescheduled date, according to the Luke Bryan Four Tour website: www.lukebryan.com/farm-tour. Refunds for those unable to attend can be requested by emailing FarmTour@bigtickets.com and will be available until 6 p.m. eastern time (5 p.m. central) on Oct. 21, according to the website. No more refunds will be processed after that time.
The Farm Tour concert site is MC Farms, which is located at 13703 W. 255th St., near the corner of West 255th Street and Pflumm Road.
The concert is slated to start at 6 p.m. Parking will begin at 2 p.m., and gates to the venue will open at 5 p.m.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the rural Louisburg concert, which was postponed Oct. 3 when muddy conditions made it impossible to set up equipment for the country music artist’s performance.
Law enforcement and county officials have designated two traffic routes to access the concert.
Motorists using U.S. Highway 169 should exit the highway at 255th Street and go east on 255th Street to Somerset Road, then north on Somerset to 247th Street, then east on 247th Street to Pflumm Road, and then south on Pflumm to the concert site on 255th Street. Motorists using U.S. Highway 69 should exit the highway at 247th Street and go west to Pflumm Road, then south on Pflumm to the concert site on 255th Street.
