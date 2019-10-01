LOUISBURG — Louisburg will be one of the most popular destinations in the Heartland for country music fans on Thursday, Oct. 3.
The Luke Bryan 2019 Farm Tour concert will put down roots that afternoon at MC Farms, located northwest of Louisburg at 13703 W. 255th St. The venue is near the corner of West 255th Street and Pflumm Road — just south of Chiles Airpark.
The concert is slated to start at 6 p.m.
At a County Commission meeting in June, Louisburg Chamber of Commerce board member Joel Viterna told commissioners he attended the 2017 Farm Tour concert near Baldwin City and the event went off without a hitch.
Viterna said people arrived early and were laid back and friendly. He said the scene took on a wonderful tailgate atmosphere like game day at a college football stadium or a Chiefs game.
“I had an amazing time just as a concert-goer,” Viterna said.
Thousands of people are expected to attend the rural Louisburg concert. They will join the ranks of the more than 100,000 fans who attend the tour annually, according to Bryan’s website.
The country music artist and “American Idol” judge said on his website the idea behind the tour is to bring full production concerts to small towns that would not see larger scale shows.
“Growing up in rural Georgia we had to drive to larger cities to see concerts,” Bryan wrote. “It is so exciting to watch each of these shows being built like a small city in itself in the empty pasture land of these farms. We can feel the pride from the people in these towns as well as the farmers and it takes everyone coming together to pull them off.”
Bryan’s tour has raised money for college scholarships for students of farm families. To date, more than 60 scholarships have been granted, according to the website.
Law enforcement and county officials have designated two primary traffic routes to access the concert. Motorists using U.S. Highway 169 should take the 255th Street exit and go east on the marked route to the concert site. Motorists traveling on U.S. Highway 69 should take the 247th Street exit and go west to Pflumm Road, then south on Pflumm to the concert site.
The routes will be marked with road signage and officers will be directing traffic to assist motorists on the day of the concert.
The 11th annual Farm Tour is setting up stages at six locations, with Louisburg being the fourth stop, according to Bryan’s website. Concerts have already taken place at Marshall, Wis., Richland, Mich., and Pleasantville, Ohio. After the Louisburg concert, the tour travels Oct. 4 to Douglass, Kan., and wraps up Oct. 5 at Norman, Okla.
