The initial investigation into the death of an unidentified man who was found on a Union Pacific train in Miami County indicates he was killed by the closing door of the boxcar he was riding in.
Authorities do not suspect foul play. The man was not an employee of the railroad.
About 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a person trapped by the doors of a railroad boxcar. While working in Osawatomie, a contractor for Union Pacific Railroad observed the trapped man while the train was passing by and called 911, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
The train came to a stop at 319th Street and Lookout Road in rural Miami County.
When personnel from the sheriff’s office, Miami County Emergency Medical Services and the Paola Fire Department responded to the scene they found an adult white male who was already deceased, according to the sheriff’s office release.
The sheriff’s preliminary investigation indicates the person was standing inside the boxcar, partially outside the doorway, when at some point the door to the boxcar closed, causing the fatal injury, Capt. Matt Kelly said.
Because the injury does not appear to have occurred in Miami County, Union Pacific Railroad Police were called to assist with the investigation, Kelly said.
The person had not been identified as of Tuesday evening.
An ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Miami County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.
