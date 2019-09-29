Law enforcement officers and officials from multiple agencies continue to search for a suspect who reportedly stole a vehicle in La Cygne on Sunday, Sept. 29, and led officers on a pursuit north across the border of Linn and Miami counties.
According to a news release from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, the pursuit of the stolen vehicle began in Linn County but crossed into Miami County when the vehicle crashed in the area of 399th Street and Rockville Road.
An officer from the Kansas Department of Wildlife Parks and Tourism (KDWP) then began a foot pursuit with the suspect in a heavily wooded area. A perimeter was established, and other agencies were called to assist with tracking the suspect. Two police dogs and a helicopter were utilized during the search, according to the release.
After exhausting all efforts, the manhunt was eventually called off Sunday afternoon. Deputies remained in the area, and local residents were urged to call 911 if they saw someone matching the description of the suspect. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing black shorts and possibly no shirt.
A person matching that description was seen later Sunday in the area of 375th Street and Rockville Road. He was spotted going through vehicles and possibly attempting to find a mode of transportation out of the area, according to the release.
Deputies continue to the search the area, and local residents are urged to be vigilant.
Sheriff’s deputies from Miami and Linn counties are working the case, with help from KDWPT officials, according to the release.
