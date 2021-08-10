Masks will be optional in Paola USD 368, Louisburg USD 416 and Osawatomie USD 367 to begin the school year, but that may change depending on the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Paola school board members approved a Safe Return to School plan Monday, Aug. 9. Superintendent Matt Meek discussed the plan with school board members in front of a crowd of about 20 people during the meeting.
A previous plan was initially approved by school board members in July, but it has since been revised, including an addendum that talks about quarantine protocols for close contacts.
Meek said he and his fellow superintendents in Osawatomie and Louisburg met with officials at the Miami County Health Department to map out the quarantine guidelines.
The addendum in the approved plan maps out three phases. Meek said the school district would start in Phase 1, during which masks would be optional. During the first phase, if a student or staff member is determined to have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive, they may have to go into quarantine unless they are asymptomatic and are fully vaccinated or have evidence of testing positive within the past six months.
The quarantine period, though, may not have to happen at home. Meek said a student or staff member would be given the option to attend school during the quarantine if they remain asymptomatic and agree to wear a disposable surgical mask with 2-3 layers.
“I want there to be options for parents,” Meek said.
If there is evidence that COVID-19 cases are rising in the area, Meek said the school district may need to go to Phase 2. During that phase, if a student or staff member wanted to attend school during their quarantine, they would have to have a daily negative COVID-19 test provided by the school, as well as agree to wear the layered surgical mask.
If there is evidence that COVID-19 transmission is taking place within the school district, Meek said they may need to go to Phase 3, during which masks would be mandated just like they were during the previous school year.
Meek said he realizes that masks can have a negative impact on instruction, particularly for teachers trying to teach students how to read. Several members of the audience applauded after Meek made that comment.
But Meek said the health aspect also can’t be ignored when it comes to masks.
“There are educational implications, but there are also health implications,” he said.
Shelly Miller was the lone member of the audience to speak during the public comment portion of the meeting. Miller said she is not anti-mask or anti-vaccination, but she does believe they should be optional.
“I am completely pro-choice,” she said.
Miller said one of her children recently graduated from Paola High School, and she has a senior this year. She applauded the school district for keeping the buildings open throughout the previous school year, unlike some neighboring school districts in Johnson County.
She did express concern, though, about the masks potentially coming back in Phase 3 of Paola’s plan. Miller questioned what number of cases would trigger the start of each phase.
The approved plan does not mention masks being worn on school transportation, but Meek did tell the school board members during the meeting that he has been informed of a federal regulation that would require masks to be worn on school buses because they are considered public transportation.
Some school districts have implemented the policy, while others have said if masks are optional in schools they should be optional on buses too, but Meek said it is possible that federal funding could be withheld from a school district for not following the regulation. Paola USD 368 receives more than $1 million in federal funding.
Meek said he realizes that it doesn’t make much sense to require masks to be worn on a school bus if they aren’t required in school, but he also said he couldn’t ask the school board members to ignore the requirement because of the possibility of losing federal funding.
“Welcome to the craziness,” he said.
The revised Safe Return to School plan was unanimously approved by school board members, but they chose not to add any wording about masks being worn on buses at this time.
Osawatomie USD 367
The Osawatomie school board voted Monday to approve a motion made by board member Josh Barnett that keeps in place the existing policy that masks are optional for students and staff this school year. The district followed that policy this summer.
As part of Barnett’s motion, if in-school COVID-19 transmissions accelerate, the board would reconvene to discuss its options. One of those options — but not the only option — would be to put a mask requirement back in place, likely on a temporary basis.
Board member Dr. Jeff Dorsett, who voted no on Barnett’s motion, asked that if masks were not going to be required, instead of saying masks are optional he wanted the language changed to say masks are recommended. The board took no action to amend the language.
Board members also talked about requiring masks if COVID-19 transmissions reached the red level in Miami County, but they did not take action on that discussion.
Quarantines are under the purview of the county health department, Superintendent Justin Burchett said.
School buses will follow whatever mask policy is in place for the schools, Burchett said.
Louisburg USD 416
Masks will be optional in the school district.
Louisburg board members discussed the district’s plans for a safe return to in-person instruction Monday night but took no action to amend the plan that was initally approved in July.
Though masks will not be required, staff, students and visitors that wish to wear a mask or face covering may do so.
The policy notes the district does not plan to modify the facilities for physical distancing. But staff, students and visitors who want to practice social distancing may do so.
All contract tracing will be performed by the county health department or the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
District patrons, proponents and opponents of mandatory masks, spoke during the public forum portion of the Osawatomie and Louisburg school board meetings.
Miami County
County Commission Chair Rob Roberts said at the commission’s Aug. 4 meeting that the county had no intention of instituting a mandatory mask requirement.
Speaking for the commission, Roberts said the county would leave decisions regarding masks and safety protocols for schools up to the boards of education in each of the county’s school districts.
