LOUISBURG — The annual Masonic Fish Fry fundraiser hosted by Peace Lodge 243 will take place Saturday, Oct. 17, in Louisburg, with a twist — this year it will be a drive-thru fish fry.
The event, scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. in Ron Weers Park at City Lake, 287th Street and Metcalf Road, will include to-go containers for $10, as a COVID-19 safeguard.
The dinner features caught fish — not store-bought. The containers include hush puppies, cole slaw, and chocolate chip cookies that are “generously stuffed into a to-go container and delivered to your car,” according to the Lodge.
The fundraiser helps Peace Lodge 243 provide scholarships, sponsor band camps and help the community in other ways.
To honor those who serve the community all first responders will eat free, the Lodge said.
