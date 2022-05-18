LOUISBURG — Dana Lemke knew it was time to get her master’s degree from Baker University.
So did five of her colleagues at Rockville Elementary in Louisburg.
Then COVID-19 struck and turned the two-year master’s program into a course in basic survival skills for first-grade teachers Lemke, Veronica Kern, Megan Harris, and Dotty Harding, and second-grade teachers Tracy McCombs and Heidi Griffin.
The six Rockville educators committed to getting their master’s degrees in arts and education from Baker at the same time.
“It was time, and we just went for it,” Lemke said. “We didn’t know what we were walking into, and I felt bad for a while because we bit off an awful lot.”
Kern made the other teachers laugh when she recounted that her husband, who has a master’s degree, told her, “This is easy for you.”
“You have no idea,” Kern responded.
The teachers took the seven-week, online courses one at a time over the two-year period while trying to juggle responsibilities with their families, teaching classes and completing their own homework — all during the darkest days of the pandemic.
“We thought it was attainable,” Lemke said. “We took on probably 25 additional hours of work each week. I thought, ‘My first-graders aren’t going to suffer, so I’ll have to give up sleep.’”
The teachers cited the midnight hours and weekends spent toiling on their coursework.
“They were the longest and shortest two years of my life,” Harris said.
After receiving their last scores, the stress melted away. All six had earned their master’s degrees.
“They were under a lot of pressure,” Rockville Principal Emily Fleming said. “There were a lot of things changing for them as teachers and as parents and to add in being students on top of everything else that they were trying to juggle and get used to, it’s just incredible.”
The teachers were all smiles when they gathered in their caps and gowns at Rockville last week for a photo op, just days ahead of their Sunday, May 15, graduation. Young students filed through the front doors to start a new school day, some casting a puzzled glance at the teachers in their ceremonial garb.
Minutes earlier, Fleming had been surprised and delighted to see the teachers huddled together in their caps and gowns.
“I’m just so proud of them,” Fleming said. “I love that it’s something they did together.”
Despite all the distractions of daily life, the educators didn’t lose sight of the benefits they obtained from the master’s program, which they could apply in their Rockville classrooms.
“It’s easy to get into routines,” Griffin said. “It did get you to stop and reflect about what routines were necessary and what ones were really effective.”
Although the pandemic added an extra layer, it also provided some important lessons.
“It really helped me get a feel for what parents were feeling when we went through COVID,” McCombs said. “We were learning all the programs online and how they function before we could even think about our homework. I know parents were thinking that too during COVID. They’re trying to learn all this technology before they could even think about what their child’s responsible for.”
The group relied on each other throughout their quest for a master’s.
“We had to hold each other up,” Lemke said. “Quitting was not an option.”
Fleming called the six teachers’ efforts inspiring.
“I knew they could do it, because they’re fantastic teachers and hard-working ladies that just don’t let anything get in their way,” Fleming said. “Hopefully they inspire a lot of other colleagues to pursue this as well.”
