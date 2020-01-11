PAOLA - Paola police officer Zachary Mathies was promoted to the rank of patrol sergeant during a public ceremony at the December monthly Paola City Council meeting.
Mathies joined the Paola Police Department in March 2017, after starting his career in law enforcement in 2015 with the Wamego Police Department.
“Zach has established a reputation of being a hard worker and someone who enjoys assisting his fellow officers,” Paola Police Chief Don Poore said. “He always works to maintain his knowledge of case law and our working procedures.”
Poore said he is confident Mathies will excel in his new role.
“The command staff and I feel strongly that Sgt. Mathies will be an asset to our supervisory staff and will strive to be a professional young leader in our agency.”
Mathies had a lot of family support at the meeting.
His wife, Kaylee, pinned on the sergeant badge during the ceremony.
In the audience were his mother, Laura Jones, his 11-year-old brother, Gabriel Mock, and his father, Mark Mathies, who is the chief of police for Edwardsville, Kan.
