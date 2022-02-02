PAOLA — A Jan. 19 city-county summit provided an opportunity to bring the new mayors of Paola, Osawatomie, Louisburg and Spring Hill together in one room.
Commission chairman Rob Roberts and vice chairman Tyler Vaughan presented gavels to Paola mayor Leigh House, Louisburg mayor Donna Cook, Osawatomie mayor Nick Hampson and Spring Hill mayor Joe Berkey during the summit in the County Commission chambers at the Miami County Administration Building in Paola.
Roberts noted after the general election in November that it is rare to see a county’s four largest cities turn over that key leadership position in the same election.
Roberts, who called for the summit, expressed the County Commission’s desire to see all of the cities’ grow their population bases and expand their commercial sectors by providing more single family residential housing, attracting new businesses and expanding existing businesses.
“We (County Commission) want to see the growth happen in our cities because it benefits the entire county,” Roberts said.
He asked the mayors, city managers and administrators at the meeting to talk with their councils about potential projects that could be eligible for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars because the county may have a pool of ARPA money to invest in some of these projects.
Roberts did not guarantee additional ARPA funds would be available to the cities beyond what is currently allocated.
And he noted any proposed project that seeks ARPA assistance from the county would have to be approved by the County Commission before those dollars would be allocated to the city.
Osawatomie, for example, is working toward establishing a water interconnect with Rural Water District No. 2 that may qualify as one of those ARPA projects.
Osawatomie’s Water Study Committee, when researching remedies for its ailing water plant, noted the cost of constructing an interconnect line with RWD No. 2 could be eligible for federal ARPA monies.
During a water plant discussion at the Osawatomie City Council’s Jan. 13 meeting, City Manager Mike Scanlon emphasized that Osawatomie does not have a secondary source of water.
“That’s the first issue that has to be addressed,” he said.
Topics covered during the summit included a look back at the projects the cities and county completed in 2021, as well as discussion of projects on the horizon. Though not an exhaustive list, some of the topics about future needs included expanding infrastructure (including broadband), increasing residential housing construction (especially affordable single-family homes), and incentives to attract commercial and residential development.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.