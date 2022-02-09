OSAWATOMIE — A couple of familiar faces in Osawatomie have taken over management responsibilities for the city’s municipal cemeteries.
The city has contracted with Emily and Loren McCrea of Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home to handle the daily operations of all Osawatomie cemeteries (Oakwood, Elmdale and Osawatomie Cemetery). The management change went into effect Feb. 1, according to a news release from the city of Osawatomie.
The McCreas are taking over management of a variety of duties, including burial permits, stone settings, vault burials, interment of cremains, and other cemetery operations such as the purchase of burial spaces, according to the release.
The city of Osawatomie retains full ownership over the municipal cemeteries and will continue to process all payments associated with the cemeteries.
As part of the new management agreement, the McCreas and the city of Osawatomie will work to digitize and archive existing historical burial records, some of which date back to the late 1800s. Both parties will assist in the ongoing maintenance of records, and the city of Osawatomie will continue to issue ownership deeds as dictated by Kansas state statutes, according to the release.
Emily McCrea is a 2004 graduate of Osawatomie High School and is a licensed funeral director. She holds a degree in mortuary sciences as well as elementary education and spent five years with USD 367 before embarking on her career in mortuary science, according to the release.
Loren McCrea is a 2000 graduate of Prairie View High School and holds a degree in diesel mechanics. He spent 15 years working for Miami County before joining Emily at Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home in the role of funeral attendant. He is also a volunteer firefighter with the Osawatomie Fire Department. Together, the McCreas have one son, Maxwell, according to the release.
“The McCreas are dedicated, compassionate professionals and are a natural choice for the role,” the city news release states. “The city of Osawatomie is excited to embark on this partnership with Mr. and Mrs. McCrea and looks forward to this agreement providing an even greater level of service and support for families and their loved ones.”
