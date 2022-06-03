Kids will get a chance to participate in some fun activities and learn more about how to stay safe this summer during a special event Saturday, June 18, in Paola.
The Miami County Health Department (MCHD) is partnering with local organizations, agencies and businesses to host "Summer Safety Spectacular" from 4 to 8 pm. June 18 in the Paola Middle School parking lot, located at 405 N. Hospital Drive in Paola.
The family-oriented event will include stations pertaining to favorite summertime activities where experts will talk about water safety, transportation/bicycle safety, fire safety, pet safety, camping/outdoor safety and health and wellness, according to an MCHD news release.
A variety of activities will include a bounce house, obstacle course, face painting and ring toss, as well as treats like cotton candy, popcorn and shaved ice, according to the release. Planned giveaways include bicycle helmets, sunscreen, life jackets, fishing poles, first aid kits and other items.
All activities, food and giveaways will be free of charge, according to the MCHD release.
"We would like to invite all of Miami County to the celebration," Public Health Director Christena Beer said in an email.
Some of the participating representatives will include:
- Health: LifeFlight Eagle, Olathe Health, MCHD, Health Partnership Clinic
- Fire agencies: fire truck and water rescue
- Miami County EMS: ambulance
- Law enforcement agencies: MRAP (a sheriff's office armored vehicle), Mobile Command Center and patrol vehicles.
Other organizations, agencies and entities represented at the event are to include Wildlife Parks and Recreation, Southern Star Pipeline, Miami County Cops for Tots, Miami County Tow and Recovery, OZONE fitness center in Osawatomie, Flint Hills Trail and city libraries, as well as representatives from the veterinary and dental/vision fields.
"The last few years have been rough for all of us, so we are celebrating this as an opportunity for our entire county to come together to have some summer fun, all while focusing our efforts on summer safety," Beer said in an email.
