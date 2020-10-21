Two candidates are vying for the Louisburg City Council Ward (Precinct) 4 seat.
Incumbent Thorvald McKiearnan is facing challenger Kevin Vohs.
While the city of Louisburg refers to their council districts as Wards, voters will see them listed as Precincts on the official election ballot.
In an effort to better inform voters, The Miami County Republic recently sent both candidates a series of questions, and their responses are printed below.
Name: Thorvald McKiearnan
Age: 51
Occupation: Vice President of BCI Electrical Inc.
Family: wife: Carmen; daughters: Jennifer Goodman, Lindsey Leslie, Allison Hoehn; son: T.J McKiearnan; grandchildren: Aubry, Harper and Lee Goodman, Jameson Leslie, Jace Hoehn.
If elected/reelected, what would be your top three priorities?
I will continue to work on storm water issues that have been neglected in town for many generations. The “Original” parts of Louisburg have many areas that desperately need to have storm water problems fixed. While I have been on the Council, we have taken two very important steps in this process. First, we contracted to have a study of our current storm infrastructure and problem areas logged and identified. Second, we have the actual engineering and construction design process under way. This will allow us to get real costs assigned to each area and begin to fund those projects in our budget process.
My second priority is finding ways to attract business without causing undue burden on the taxpayers presently in the community. I am currently putting together a committee of local business owners along with the Planning and Zoning Board to review our zoning regulations, with the goal of finding ways to make it easier for new and existing businesses to prosper.
My third priority is to continue to scrutinize spending within the City budget. I have, and will continue to vote on spending issues, just as if it were coming out of my personal bank account. I do not believe in spending money unnecessarily. I believe in only replacing equipment when it is not viable to repair anymore, not because it reaches a certain age. We as a Council tasked administrative staff to keep the budget flat for next year, which allowed for a reduced mill levy to compensate for the increase in property values.
What are the next steps you would like to see the City Council take to assist residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?
Council has worked hard to find ways to help citizens and business during this pandemic. We should continue to look for more grant opportunities that may help everyone. In the beginning of the pandemic when restaurants were forced to close for dine-in, I proposed a moratorium on issuing any new permits for food trucks. I felt it was important to protect our brick and mortar businesses. We also issued a moratorium on temporary signs to help with advertising issues.
How would you go about growing the tax base in Louisburg to reduce the burden on current property owners and businesses?
I believe I answered this earlier. (See top priorities).
Louisburg has sent delegations to Topeka in the past to advocate for K-68’s expansion, which is currently one of the highway projects proposed in the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. How important is it to the community to keep funding in place for a four-lane highway between Louisburg and Ottawa?
Making improvements to 68 Hwy is needed without a doubt. The current design of making it completely limited access, like 69 Hwy, comes at a great cost. This has hindered any kind of improvements to be made. Being in the construction industry for the past 30 years, I have seen many projects designed without regard to price. This seems to be more commonplace when it comes to larger scale government work. I think there needs to be a more economical solution for 68 Hwy. Perhaps, sections of limited access, other areas of a super 2 lane with more passing areas, 4 lanes with added center and right turn lanes. All of this would increase safety at a significantly reduced cost to the taxpayers.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
I would hope the voters would choose to re-elect me because I have a proven track record. I work hard to look out for the interests of our community. I do my own research on topics brought before the council, in addition to the information provided by staff. I have found many items in our City Codes over the last several years that have been overlooked by previous administrations while I conducted this research. I am not afraid to ask tough questions of staff in order to justify expenditures before I would support them.
I can work with people and ideas that I may not agree with, we do not have to agree on everything. I have always listened to the people of Louisburg. When someone asks me look at something I always go, even if they are not in my Ward or even live in the City limits. While being able to listen to the people is very important part of this job, one must also possess the desire to research and be knowledgeable on many levels. Many of the items on the Council agenda never receive input from the public, you must be able to make sound decisions based on your personal experiences and what you have learned doing research. I would say 70 to 80 percent of items we address are infrastructure in nature. My 30-plus years of construction experience, with 25 of those years being in a management role of some kind, allows me to make sound decisions. I believe this experience plus my proven track record of representing the best interests of Louisburg make me the best candidate for the job.
Name: Kevin Vohs
Age: 40
Occupation: Pharmacist/owner of Vohs Pharmacy
Family: spouse: Cassi; children: Konnor, Myles and Ellisyn
If elected/reelected, what would be your top three priorities?
1. Attract new businesses to help grow our local economy.
2. Shop Local, Stay Local
3. Retain and attract more business in town which will reduce the property tax burden for home owners.
What are the next steps you would like to see the City Council take to assist residents and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic?
First, we need to identify residents’ needs in the community. After identifying needs, a task force would be developed for follow up and assistance.
For businesses, we need to work with the local Chamber of Commerce to identify those in need and co-develop a strategy to assist.
How would you go about growing the tax base in Louisburg to reduce the burden on current property owners and businesses?
We need to attract new and retain current businesses which would increase sales tax and help reduce the burden of the current property taxes.
Offer incentives for new businesses to come to Louisburg. By working with the Chamber of Commerce, we can develop a plan to encourage new businesses to open in Louisburg with incentives tailored to each business.
Louisburg has sent delegations to Topeka in the past to advocate for K-68’s expansion, which is currently one of the highway projects proposed in the Eisenhower Legacy Transportation Program. How important is it to the community to keep funding in place for a four-lane highway between Louisburg and Ottawa?
The safety of our roadways is very important. My business is located on K-68 and the safety of my family, customers and all travelers is important.
Why do you think voters should choose you?
Voters should consider me because I will seek the opinion of the people I represent, and I will take the community’s best interest into the decision making process.
I was born and raised in Louisburg, I have chosen to build a business and raise my family here, therefore I feel compelled to do everything I can to advance our community.
