K-State Research & Extension, Marais des Cygnes District is presenting two “New to Medicare” programs Thursday, Dec. 2.
An afternoon class will be held 2 to 3:30 p.m. The evening class will be held 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the K-State Research & Extension office in Paola.
It is an educational class for adults who are approaching age 65, or are 65+, newly retired or considering retirement soon. Topics covered in the class include Medicare eligibility, when and how to enroll in Medicare and how working after age 65 may impact your Medicare coverage.
The different parts of Medicare will be explained, including Medicare Parts A & B, Medicare Advantage Plans, Medicare Prescription Drug Plans and Medicare Supplement Plans, according to a news release.
“Major life changes are often scary,” said Kathy Goul, family and consumer science agent. “When considering retirement or planning for future health care, it is important to gather as much information as possible before making your decisions. The goal of this program is to provide a good foundation of information to help individuals navigate their decision-making process.”
The class will be taught by Goul and East Central Kansas Area Agency on Aging SHICK volunteer Kay Voorhees. The classes will be held at the Extension District’s new location at 913 N. Pearl St, in Paola.
Class participants will be asked to wear a mask, and social distancing protocols will be followed, according to the release.
For more information, or to register for the program, call (913) 294-4306.
