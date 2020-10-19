LOUISBURG — Residents looking to clean out their medicine cabinets can discard prescription drugs safely on Saturday, Oct. 24.
The Louisburg Police Department will be a drop-off location for unused or outdated medications as part of the Drug Enforcement Agency’s (DEA) National Take Back Day initiative, Chief Tim Bauer said.
The collection will be available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the police station, 209 S. Metcalf Rd. The Louisburg department will join many other agencies around the nation in collecting unused or outdated controlled, non-controlled or over-the-counter substances. The service is free and is anonymous, according to a police department news release.
Only pills and patches are accepted, according to the release. Liquids, sharps, inhalers or other compressed air cylinders are not accepted. Tablet, capsule and similar medications may be disposed of in the original Rx vial or packaging or by removing the medication from the container and disposing of it directly in the disposal box, the police department said. Rx labels do not have to be removed from the bottles. All materials collected including Rx vials will be incinerated, according to the release.
A Louisburg police officer will monitor the disposal location at all times.
Chief Bauer said the collection station will be located in front of the police station to be visible to passing motorists and to allow for easy disposal access.
“This event is an excellent opportunity for everyone to properly dispose of those outdated and no longer needed prescription and over-the-counter drugs,” Bauer said. “Disposing of those unwanted items removes the chance of someone accidently taking them or them contributing to a substance abuse situation.”
