PAOLA — One could learn a lot about Joel Schroeder, the new pastor at First Baptist Church in Paola, just by looking around his office.
A stack of glass basketball display cases tells the story of his days as an All-American at Faith Baptist Bible College in Iowa.
A guitar illustrates his love for playing the instrument and implementing music during worship.
The lack of books, paper and other physical resources hints at his knowledge of technology and how he has embraced the digital world.
Even the new décor in his office, which was put together by his wife, Bethany, shows he’s smart enough to defer to his better half when it comes to interior decorating.
“She did all of this,” Joel said with a smile. “I just said, ‘yes.’”
But those who stop to have a conversation with Joel will learn much more about the man who grew up in Nebraska and has been serving as pastor at First Baptist since March 21.
Bethany grew up east of Paola, so the pastoral position was the perfect fit for the couple.
Previously, Joel served as a hospital chaplain in Wichita, and it’s a position that took on new meaning during the COVID-19 pandemic when families turned to him for comfort as loved ones fought for their lives.
He also remembers a particularly difficult situation in which he spoke to a woman who had survived a car accident that took the life of her husband.
“I don’t tell them I know what they are going through, because I don’t,” Joel said. “I pray, and I try to be a good listener and allow them time to talk.”
At First Baptist, Joel said he typically takes a verse-by-verse approach to his sermons and tries to incorporate his theological background.
He also likes to incorporate his guitar whenever he can.
Those who want to learn more can listen to Joel preach each Sunday at 10:25 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 207 E. Wea St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.