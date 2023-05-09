OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie has scheduled three public meetings to discuss the planned redesign and full-depth reconstruction of Sixth Street.
Coinciding with rehabilitation work being performed by Miami County on Old KC Road and Plum Creek Road, the rehabilitation of Sixth Street is planned to stretch from Lincoln Avenue to Kelly Avenue, and construction is estimated currently at roughly $4.5 million, according to a city news release.
A request for bids will publish this fall with construction anticipated for early 2024. It is one of the largest street rehabilitation projects ever undertaken by the city, according to the release.
The redesign of Sixth Street is nearing 50 percent completion, and staff continues to work with engineering partner, BG Consultants, on the remaining design and project scope, according to the release.
Public Works Director Michele Silsbee said in the release she is eager to include the public in the project and is looking forward to engaging with residents during the informational meetings through May and June.
Three afternoon meetings — Thursday, May 11, Thursday, May 25, and Thursday, June 22 — are currently scheduled. Each public meeting will take place from 4:30 to 6 p.m. at Memorial Hall, 411 11th Street.
A fourth meeting, to take place in the evening, will be be determined at a later date.
The purpose of these meetings is to gain public feedback regarding the project, answer questions from residents, and present current project plans or status, the city said in the release.
City officials encourage residents along Sixth Street to attend these meetings to better understand and prepare for potential future impact once construction breaks ground.
Business owners in the corridor will be contacted directly by city staff to schedule one-on-one sessions regarding the project, or they can contact Silsbee for more information.
