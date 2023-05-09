230510_mr_sixth_street_01

The city of Osawatomie has scheduled three public meetings regarding the upcoming Sixth Street rehabilitation project, which will extend from Lincoln Avenue to Kelly Avenue.

OSAWATOMIE — The city of Osawatomie has scheduled three public meetings to discuss the planned redesign and full-depth reconstruction of Sixth Street.

Coinciding with rehabilitation work being performed by Miami County on Old KC Road and Plum Creek Road, the rehabilitation of Sixth Street is planned to stretch from Lincoln Avenue to Kelly Avenue, and construction is estimated currently at roughly $4.5 million, according to a city news release.

