221130_mr_andy_melton

Andy Melton

LOUISBURG — Louisburg USD 416 district patron Andy Melton has been appointed to fill the remaining term of Jacob Vickrey’s at-large school board position.

At its Nov. 14 meeting, the board voted 6-0 to appoint Melton to complete the unfinished term, which runs through December 2023. The board had about a dozen applicants for the position.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Trending Videos