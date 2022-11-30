LOUISBURG — Louisburg USD 416 district patron Andy Melton has been appointed to fill the remaining term of Jacob Vickrey’s at-large school board position.
At its Nov. 14 meeting, the board voted 6-0 to appoint Melton to complete the unfinished term, which runs through December 2023. The board had about a dozen applicants for the position.
Before making a motion to appoint Melton, school board President Jim Foote said he was pleased with the quality of the candidates, and it had made the board’s job difficult to select just one individual among so many qualified applicants.
“I think the board, as a whole, was very impressed with not only the quantity but the quality of the candidates,” Foote said. “I thought we had a lot of really, really good candidates.”
Board member Jennifer Goodman agreed with Foote.
“I would just like to echo that. I was pleasantly surprised by the great quality of people that we had,” said Goodman, who seconded Foote’s motion to appoint Melton.
Foote addressed the candidates, both those in the audience and others who might have been watching online that evening.
“I think there was quite a few of them that I would encourage to file for any seats — whether it’s the at-large or in their district — in the future because they had a lot of good ideas and good input.”
The board is comprised of six districts and the at-large position. Board terms are for four years.
Melton is a 1998 graduate of Sudan High School in Sudan, Texas. After graduating from Lubbock Christian University with a bachelor’s degree in Interdisciplinary Studies, he taught high school math and computer science.
He left teaching to serve in the ministry and was senior pastor at Trinity Church in Littlefield, Texas. He works for Hudson Insurance Company and is the national compliance manager.
Andy and his wife Meghan have four children, Madilyn, Jaymes, Zyleigh, and Adly.
“We moved to Louisburg in 2015 after choosing the community because of the school system,” Melton said. “All of my children have attended USD 416.”
Madilyn was a part of the 2020 state basketball team and graduated the same year. Jaymes is a junior at LHS and was the center for the Wildcats 8-2 football team this season.
Zyleigh is a freshman and Adly is a fifth-grader. His wife Meghan is a sixth-grade teacher at Paola Middle School.
“I decided to apply for the position because I wanted to give back to the community that has been so good to my family, mainly USD 416,” Melton said. “I look forward to supporting the administration, staff, and students at USD 416.”
