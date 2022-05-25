Local residents will have multiple opportunities to attend Memorial Day services this year in Miami County.
The following is a breakdown of planned Memorial Day activities set to take place Monday, May 30, weather permitting.
PAOLA
Two Memorial Day services will be offered in Paola on Monday, May 30 — one in the morning and another in the afternoon.
The service times will be the same this year as they have been in the past. A Memorial Day service will take place at 9 a.m. Monday at the Paola Cemetery, and an afternoon service will take place at 1 p.m. at the Miami County Veterans Memorial, which is located at the intersection of Baptiste and Hospital drives.
Members of the public are encouraged to attend to see a parade led by the American Legion Riders and hear speeches honoring America’s fallen veterans. Both events will end with the Honor Guard rifle volley and playing of taps.
LOUISBURG
Louisburg American Legion Post 250 members, along with some VFW members, will be presenting Memorial Day services at six cemeteries.
The first ceremony will be held at 9 a.m. Monday, May 30 at Louisburg Cemetery. Legion members will then travel to several nearby cemeteries for similar services. St. Mary’s is scheduled for 9:30 a.m., followed by Glenwild at 10 a.m., Wea at 10:30 a.m., Aubry at 11 a.m. and Bucyrus at 11:30 a.m.
Each of the services will include a chaplain’s prayer, a brief speech by Legion Commander Wayne Knop, the laying of the wreath by the American Legion Auxiliary Poppy Princess, and a 21-gun salute and taps presentation by the Honor Guard to salute fallen comrades. Volunteers will be placing grave markers and flags at the cemeteries Saturday and taking them down Monday evening, weather permitting.
FONTANA
Members of the Harry McDill Post 381 Fontana American Legion will be presenting three different Memorial Day services Monday.
The first will take place at 9 a.m. at the Beagle Cemetery, followed by a service at 10 a.m. at the Cadmus Cemetery and 11 a.m. at the Fontana Cemetery.
SPRING HILL
Spring Hill’s Memorial Day service will take place at 10 a.m. Monday at the Spring Hill Cemetery.
Memorial Day is a federal holiday that occurs every year on the final Monday of May. Formerly known as Decoration Day, it originated after the American Civil War to commemorate the Union and Confederate soldiers who died in the Civil War. By the 20th century, Memorial Day had been extended to honor all Americans who have died while in the military service.
