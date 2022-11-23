A $75,000 check from the Allen W. and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation facilitated by First Option Bank is presented to city officials for recent exterior repairs to Memorial Hall. Pictured are: (front row, from left) Diana Neal, Samantha Moon, Keri Peterson, Ivy Cole, Kari Bradley; (back row) Ryan Beckman, Tyler Wright, Gordon Schrader, Paul Branson Sr., Greg Branson, Mike Scanlon, Ed Beaudry, Bret Glendening and Gary French.
Photos by Brian McCauley / Miami County Republic
OSAWATOMIE — Repairs to the roof and other exterior portions of Memorial Hall recently were completed thanks in part to the Allen W. and Gladys Hawkins Charitable Foundation.
The foundation was established thanks to a $2.5 million donation left by Web Hawkins following his death in 2016. Gladys passed away in 2009.
The foundation is facilitated by First Option Bank’s trust department, and individual trustees from Osawatomie, selected by Web Hawkins prior to his death, review all applications and determine where funds will be distributed within the city limits of Osawatomie.
Several of those trustees were on hand Nov. 14, along with city officials and representatives from First Option Bank, for a check presentation at Memorial Hall.
The check from the foundation was in the amount of $75,000, and the city also contributed matching funds to complete the exterior renovation project. The work was completed by Wright Construction, and Tyler Wright and Ryan Beckman were both on hand to represent the company.
The wooden proscenium that extends from the roof above the steps and stage area in the rear of Memorial Hall was originally going to be removed during the renovation process until it was determined to be original to the building built in 1920. It instead was restored during the process, Tyler Wright said.
The roofing, soffit, fascia and a broken rafter were all repaired during the renovation. City officials said the next step is to focus on needed interior renovations, including leveling of the floor, renovating the stage area, updating the HVAC, updating the kitchen area, and creating ADA bathrooms.
