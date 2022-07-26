LOUISBURG — The Metcalf Road reconstruction project is expected to begin in earnest by mid-August, though some preliminary work will begin sooner.
Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon told county commissioners June 13 the contractor, Miles Excavating, is still awaiting some of the materials for the project.
"You're going to start seeing working days start. Now you won't see (construction) out there until probably the second or third week in August," McMahon said. "The fact of the matter is they can't get their materials right now. The first thing they've got to do is put the curb in and put the drainage boxes in, which is a huge improvement over there. The boxes aren't going to be made until probably the second week (in August) at the latest. And then they will deliver them and start installing them."
The overall cost of the project, commonly referred to as Metcalf 2.0, is approximately $5.67 million.
The Metcalf Road reconstruction project will take place from South Second to South 16th streets in Louisburg. The duration of the project is estimated to be five to six months, depending on weather and other variables.
A groundbreaking ceremony has been scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, at the shelter house in Ron Weers Park at Metcalf Road and Thomas Drive in Louisburg.
The bulk of the funding for Metcalf 2.0 is being provided by a $3.1 million Mid America Regional Council (MARC) grant. The MARC grant is federal money which is being administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
The county and city of Louisburg are sharing the remainder of project expenses above the $3.1 million grant. In addition to construction, the primary associated costs include engineering, inspection and temporary construction easements. Both entities have committed to contributing the county’s quarter-cent sales tax money for the project. Louisburg's share of the quarter-cent sales tax is $500,000.
Some features of the planned street rehabilitation include road widening and resurfacing, curb and gutter upgrades, underground storm water improvements, an integrated bicycle path and sidewalks along the east and west sides of Metcalf Road.
Plans also include a traffic signal and designated turning lanes at the busy intersection of Metcalf Road and South Fifth Street near Broadmoor Elementary, as well as a high visibility pedestrian crossing at Metcalf Road and Thomas Drive where motorists and pedestrians access Ron Weers Park and City Lake.
At the June 13 meeting, McMahon stressed the project was paid for with sales tax and grant money.
"There’s no property tax in this one," he said.
Commission Chair Rob Roberts said the county is appreciative residents have seen the value of the quarter-cent sales tax, which has funded bridge and road improvements throughout the county.
"Their support for quarter-cent sales tax has been powerful for Miami County to leverage that money with other funding sources to have a project that will be completely paid for when we’re done," Roberts said.
