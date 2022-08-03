LOUISBURG — Water pooled on Metcalf Road as local officials drove to the Ron Weers Park shelter house for a groundbreaking ceremony on a recent rainy morning.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the county Road and Bridge Department, told the audience of about 35 people on Wednesday, July 27, the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project’s box drain system would redirect the rainwater underground where it is supposed to go — among many other improvements. The more than $5 million project is scheduled to begin construction this month.
The Metcalf Road reconstruction project will take place from South Second to South 16th streets in Louisburg. The duration of the project is estimated to be five to six months, depending on weather and other variables. Traffic will be reduced to one lane during the construction.
Some features of the planned street rehabilitation include road widening and resurfacing, curb and gutter upgrades, underground storm water improvements, an integrated bicycle path and sidewalks along the east and west sides of Metcalf Road.
Plans also include a traffic signal and designated turning lanes at the busy intersection of Metcalf Road and South Fifth Street near Broadmoor Elementary, as well as a high visibility pedestrian crossing at Metcalf Road and Thomas Drive where motorists and pedestrians access Ron Weers Park and City Lake.
Oehlert said owners of the more than 30 properties within the construction project have been great to work with and were pleased that the sidewalks and bike path would allow children to walk and ride their bikes safely to school along the busy thoroughfare.
The bulk of the funding for Metcalf 2.0 is being provided by a $3.1 million Mid-America Regional Council (MARC) grant. The MARC grant is federal money which is being administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT).
Beth Dawson, Planning Sustainable Places program manager for MARC, told the gathering the project is a textbook example of how the grant program is supposed to work. She commended the city of Louisburg and the county for their work on the project.
The county and city of Louisburg are sharing the remainder of project expenses not covered by the grant. In addition to construction, the primary associated costs include engineering, inspection and temporary construction easements. Both entities have committed to contributing the county’s quarter-cent sales tax money for the project. Louisburg’s share of the quarter-cent sales tax is $500,000.
County Road and Bridge Director J.R. McMahon emphasized no property tax dollars are being spent on the project.
In addition to Oehlert, Dawson and McMahon, other speakers were Commission Chair Rob Roberts, Commissioner Phil Dixon who represents Louisburg, Louisburg Mayor Donna Cook, and county Economic Development Director Janet McRae.
Others present included Diane Rosebaugh, the BG Consultants engineer who designed the Metcalf 2.0 project, County Administrator Shane Krull, Louisburg City Administrator Nathan Law, Louisburg City Councilmember Steve Town, county commissioners George Pretz, Danny Gallagher and Tyler Vaughan, representatives from contractor Miles Excavating and KDOT, and former Louisburg Mayor Marty Southard, who was mayor during the planning phase of the project.
