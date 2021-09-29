Louisburg area residents who are interested in learning more about the Metcalf 2.0 project are encouraged to attend a public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Louisburg City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
City of Louisburg and Miami County Road and Bridge staff will be on hand to facilitate comments and questions on the project. This will be a come-and-go meeting with no formal presentation.
The Metcalf 2.0 project will make improvements to Metcalf Road from South Second Street to South 16th Street.
