This crosswalk signal was installed by the city of Louisburg in 2018 to help pedestrians get across Metcalf Road at South Fifth Street near Broadmoor Elementary School. A Metcalf 2.0 meeting is slated for 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Louisburg City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.

Louisburg area residents who are interested in learning more about the Metcalf 2.0 project are encouraged to attend a public meeting from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 30, at Louisburg City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.

City of Louisburg and Miami County Road and Bridge staff will be on hand to facilitate comments and questions on the project. This will be a come-and-go meeting with no formal presentation.

The Metcalf 2.0 project will make improvements to Metcalf Road from South Second Street to South 16th Street.

News Editor Doug Carder can be reached at (913) 294-2311 or doug.carder@miconews.com.

