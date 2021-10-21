LOUISBURG — Work on the Metcalf 2.0 reconstruction project from South Second to South 16th streets in Louisburg is expected to begin in spring/summer 2022.
The planned rehabilitation includes road widening and resurfacing, curb and gutter upgrades, underground storm water, an integrated bicycle path and sidewalks along the east and west sides of Metcalf Road.
The project will include a traffic signal and designated turning lanes at the busy intersection of Metcalf Road and South Fifth Street near Broadmoor Elementary, as well as a high visibility pedestrian crossing at Metcalf Road and Thomas Drive where motorists and pedestrians access Ron Weers Park and City Lake.
The 10-foot shared bicycle and pedestrian path on the east side of Metcalf and the five-foot wide pedestrian sidewalk on the west side run the length of the project on both sides of the street.
Representatives from the Miami County Road and Bridge Department, BG Consultants engineering firm and the city of Louisburg answered questions about the project during a public meeting Sept. 30 at Louisburg City Hall.
Project Manager Matt Oehlert, with the Road and Bridge Department, said Metcalf 2.0 is the largest reconstruction project inside a city that he has been involved with. He described Metcalf Road, the major thoroughfare on the east side of Louisburg, as one of the busiest streets in the county.
The sidewalks on both sides of Metcalf Road are part of the city’s future trail project connecting Ron Weers Park with Lewis-Young Park, according to county and city officials at the meeting.
Oehlert complemented Diane Rosebaugh, design engineer/project manager with BG Consultants in Lawrence, for her project design. Metcalf 2.0 is right in Rosebaugh’s wheelhouse, having designed other urban reconstruction/rehabilitation projects in the region.
Rosebaugh was at the Sept. 30 meeting to discuss various elements of the design with city officials and members of the public, including the underground storm water system.
The anticipated early start date for construction of Metcalf 2.0 is March 2022 with the late start date being July 2022. The duration of the project is expected to be five to six months, depending on weather and other variables.
The project has been designed to generally be built one half at a time. There is no anticipated full road closures or detours on Metcalf Road, Oehlert said. Side streets with alternate access may be closed during underground work and intersection reconstruction.
Lane closures will take place for the duration of the project. Oehlert said traffic will be controlled on Metcalf Road during working hours through flagging or pilot cars. Two-way traffic will be restored at the end of the work day.
Oehlert said no additional right-of-way will be required, only temporary construction easements. He said driveway access to properties along Metcalf Road will be maintained during construction, and the contractor will be required to notify property owners and coordinate times for removal and replacement of driveway approaches.
The bulk of the funding for the $4.8 million Metcalf 2.0 project is being provided by a $3.1 Mid America Regional Council grant administered through the Kansas Department of Transportation. The county and the city will each contribute $500,000 in quarter-cent sales tax money for the project. The county’s quarter-cent sales tax is shared equally by the cities of Louisburg, Paola, Spring Hill and Osawatomie.
The county and city are also sharing the engineering, inspection and temporary construction easement costs, bringing the total budget for Metcalf 2.0 to $4,822,500.
The county’s portion of the project is $898,750, with Louisburg contributing $823,750.
The county is overseeing the project and providing part of the funding because it is responsible for maintaining Metcalf Road, in accordance with state regulations because Louisburg is a city of the third class with a population under 5,000 — but just barely. The 2020 census listed Louisburg at 4,969 residents, representing a 15.6 percent growth in population since the 2010 census.
The county and city agreed that Louisburg will be responsible for maintaining the portion of Metcalf Road included in the reconstruction project, once Metcalf 2.0 is completed.
