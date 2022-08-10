Kansas voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, rejected a constitutional amendment that would have enabled state lawmakers to pass legislation placing tighter restrictions on abortions.
Kansas has been in the national spotlight this primary season as the first state to vote on an abortion measure since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.
“The Supreme Court’s extreme decision to overturn Roe v. Wade put women’s health and lives at risk. Tonight, the American people had something to say about it,” President Joe Biden said in a statement released Tuesday evening by the White House. “Voters in Kansas turned out in record numbers to reject extreme efforts to amend the state constitution to take away a woman’s right to choose and open the door for a state-wide ban. This vote makes clear what we know: The majority of Americans agree that women should have access to abortion and should have the right to make their own health care decisions.”
Kansans defeated the “Value Them Both” amendment 542,779 “no” votes (59 percent) to 377,892 “yes” votes (41 percent) when the final precincts were tabulated in the early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 3, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
The Value Them Both amendment showed strong support in most counties, particularly in the more sparsely populated western half of the Sunflower State where every county west of the north-south Interstate 35 corridor approved the amendment. While the amendment passed in 86 of the state’s 105 counties, Kansans living in the most populous counties of Johnson, Sedgwick, Douglas, Shawnee and Wyandotte voted overwhelmingly to defeat the measure.
Miami County voters also rejected the amendment by a count of 6,235 “no” votes to 5,662 “yes” votes, according to unofficial results from the Miami County Clerk’s Office.
“Value Them Both failing didn’t come as a surprise,” said state Rep. Samantha Poetter, a Paola Republican. “That said, I do believe it failed in Miami County for a different reason than it did in other areas of the state.”
Poetter said many conservatives did not agree with the amendment because it added the regulation of abortion to the Kansas State Constitution.
“Those with that view saw the reality that there is no guarantee that the majority of the Legislature will always be pro-life,” said Poetter, who is a member of the House Committee on Federal and State Affairs that sponsored the proposed amendment.
Poetter said others opposed it because of fear tactics put into place by the spread of misinformation that was funded by out-of-state money.
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids, who represents Miami County, also weighed in on the results.
“This is a win for Kansans, our families, and our rights,” said Davids who represents Kansas’ 3rd Congressional District. “We rejected extremism and chose a path forward that protects all Kansans’ ability to make their own choices, without government interference.”
If approved, the amendment would have affirmed there is no Kansas constitutional right to abortion — reversing a 2019 Kansas Supreme Court decision — nor require the government funding of abortion. The amendment itself did not ban abortion but provides the state Legislature with the authority to pass laws to regulate abortion.
“The Kansas Supreme Court ruled that the right to ‘life’ only belongs to those already born, and unfortunately with the failure of Value Them Both, their ruling still stands,” Poetter said. “But also with the failing of the amendment, it gives us the opportunity to address the real issue at the heart of their ruling — protecting the individual liberty and right to life for all, even those who have yet to be born.”
