PAOLA — Miami County 4-H’ers were recognized for their achievements during the past 4-H year at the annual Miami County 4-H Achievement Celebration held on Sunday Nov. 6, at the Miami County Fairgrounds in Paola.
The event opened by extending gratitude to extension staff, club leaders, parents, fair board and 4-H council members.
The afternoon then progressed into the achievement celebration to recognize the Miami County 4-H’ers for their accomplishments for the 4-H year, running October 2021 through September 2022.
Members from ages 5 to 18 were recognized for their project work, their leadership skills and their community service, as well as families who hosted exchange 4-Hers from Japan.
Club leaders also were recognized for volunteering their time to help 4-H’ers grow and learn. The 4-H Ambassadors gave a presentation as well. The event was wrapped up with refreshments, including some phenomenal cookies provided by 4-H Council and Misty Pratt.
The following is a list of awards presented that evening.
4-H Members who received Membership Pin awards for their activities and learning throughout the year:
Cloverbud Award
(For members 5-6 years old)
Alex Bell, Grant Bell, Samuel Bell, Lane Crisco, Rhett Hightower, Madisyn Hyde, Maxwell McCrea, Ella Burchett, Ellery Kirk, Rustin Ward, Atticus Wellman, Beverly Parr, Timber Harris, Porter Macy, Barrett Medlin, Harrison Spencer, Keith Crawford.
Membership Pin
Lainey Hager, Aiden Moreau, Gavin Moreau, Logan Lee Bell, Haylee Crawford, Evangeline Pertner, Griffin Strausbaugh, Reid Burchett, Alex Hardwick, Avery Sullivan, Olivia Sullivan, Kaseyn Way, Garron Stevenson, Lily Smith, Owen Downey, Simon Downey, Mark Mermis, Eli Shay, Aliyah Lester
Bronze Achievement Pin
Emersyn Chapman, Amelia Lemke, Bridget Little, Aidan Weller, Riley Hightower, Cole Burchett, Hudson Kirk, Calvin Mermis, Hank Mermis, John Mermis, Ethan Shay
Clover Achievement pin
Ellee Crawford, Wyatt Strausbaugh, Gage Burchett, Kailynn Kirk, Arianna Peters, Jackson Lester
Emerald Achievement Pin
Jae Bueker, Dakota Moser, Makenzie Moser, Ardyn Evans, Emelyn Little, Dylan Weller, Taylor Parke, Georgiana Pertner, Jake Hardwick, Jordan Christian
Silver Achievement Pin
Cheyenne Christian, Taylor Sherron, Franklin Gardner, and Spencer Mattison
Silver Guard Achievement Pin
John Guetterman, Tristan Weller, Landon Alexander, Lana Enman, Kylie Parke, Sue Barentine, Cooper Gainer, Eliza Prothe
Leadership Achievement Pin
Wyatt Guetterman, Carter Schneider, Logan Alexander, Wade Enman, Jackson Bollinger, Austin Gardner, James Haley, Cate Minden
Gold Achievement Pin
Madison Wood, Anna Brizendine, Devon Gainer, Madyson Smotherman, Avarie Hightower, Kimball Uphoff, Brooklyn Sherron
Gold Guard Achievement Pin
McKenna Bueker, Megan Benne, Dana Mattison, Zoie Prothe, Leighann Cox, Alana Bollinger, Emma Haley, Jai Jenkins
I Dare You Award
(Teen Leadership & Community Service Award)
Megan Benne, Avarie Hightower, Zoie Prothe
4-H Key Award
Megan Benne
Year Pin
Kody Hendrickson, Grace Kinaman, Grace Young, Peyton Sherron
The following awards are given to members who show outstanding work in a 4-H Project. The members who received project awards are:
Beef project: Avarie Hightower (Senior Champion)
Clothing and Textiles project: Kaylin Kirk (Intermediate Champion), Arianna Peters, Bridget Little (Junior Champion)
Communications: Zoie Prothe (Senior Champion)
Dairy goats project: Kylie Parke (Intermediate Champion), Ellee Crawford (Junior Champion), Haylee Crawford
Dog care and training project: Franklin Gardner (Senior Champion), Taylor Parke (Intermediate Champion), Ardyn Evans, Emelyn Little, Kylie Parke, Arianna Peters
Energy management project: Jake Hardwick (Intermediate Champion), Alex Hardwick (Junior Champion)
Entomology project: Landon Alexander (Intermediate Champion)
Fiber arts project: Georgiana Pertner (Intermediate Champion), Amelia Lemke (Junior Champion), Evangeline Pertner
Foods and nutrition project: Grace Kinaman (Senior Champion), Eliza Prothe (Intermediate Champion), Gavin Moreau, Jackson Bollinger, Olivia Sullivan (Junior Champion), Emersyn Chapman, Aiden Moreau, Ellee Crawford, Haylee Crawford
Geology project: Madison Wood (Senior Champion), Jackson Lester (Junior Champion)
Home improvement: Cate Minden (Senior Champion)
Horse project: Kylie Parke (Intermediate Champion), Taylor Parke
Leadership project: Austin Gardner (Senior Champion), Gabe Bueker, Alana Bollinger, Jackson Bollinger (Intermediate Champion)
Pets project: Taylor Parke (Intermediate Champion), Isaac Hamm (Junior Champion)
Photography project: Kylie Parke (Intermediate Champion), Taylor Parke, Jackson Bollinger, Emersyn Chapman (Junior Champion)
Plant Science project: Emersyn Chapman (Junior Champion)
Poultry project: Austin Gardner (Senior Champion), Jackson Bollinger (Intermediate Champion), Emersyn Chapman (Junior Champion)
Rabbits project: Will Hardwick (Intermediate Champion), Taylor Parke, Kylie Parke, Bridget Little (Junior Champion)
Reading project: Emersyn Chapman (Junior Champion)
Sheep project: Kody Hendrickson (Senior Champion), Makenzie Moser (Intermediate Champion), Aliyah Lester (Junior Champion)
Shooting sports project: Kylie Parke (Intermediate Champion), Dakota Moser, Ethan Shay, Wyatt Strausbaugh (Junior Champion), Ellee Crawford, Hudson Kirk
STEM: Amelia Lemke (Junior Champion)
Swine project: Kody Hendrickson (Senior Champion), McKenna Bueker, Jae Bueker (Intermediate Champion), Avery Sullivan (Junior Champion), Emersyn Chapman
Visual arts project: Logan Alexander (Senior Champion), Taylor Parke (Intermediate Champion), Emelyn Little, Jackson Bollinger, Bridget Little (Junior Champion), Emersyn Chapman, Riley Hightower
Woodworking project: Sue Barentine (Intermediate Champion), Amelia Lemke (Junior Champion), Griffin Strausbaugh
The following awards were awarded for completion of 4-H Club Officer Positions:
Club Historian’s Book
Isabel Santiago, Gigi Pertner, Will Hardwick
Club Reporter’s Book
Ellee Crawford
Club Secretary’s Book
Cate Minden, Anna Brizendine, Ashley Ward, Arianna Peters
Club Treasurer’s Book
Eliza Prothe, James Haley
The following 4-H Clubs received a seal for their club work throughout the year:
Purple Seal
Busy Beavers, Explorers, Happy-Go-Getters, Progressive, Trailblazers
Blue Seal
Hillsdale Hustlers, Mound Builders, Twin Valley
Red Seal
Shooting Sports
The following received special awards.
Perfect Attendance Award
(These 4-H’ers attended all their local 4-H club meeting this year and were entered in a drawing for a $25 gift card!)
Emersyn Chapman, Dakota Moser, Madison Wood, Megan Benne, Taylor Parke, Sue Barentine, Raylie Crisco, Lane Crisco, Cooper Gainer, Devon Gainer, Isaac Hamm, Shelby Hatcher, Madyson Smotherman, Katherine Stevenson, Abbie Christensen, George Christensen, Dana Mattison, Spencer Mattison, Leighann Cox, Cheyenne Christian, Jordan Christian, Peyton Sherron, Taylor Sherron, Franklin Gardner, Arianna Peters, Cate Minden
Miami County 4-H Ambassadors
Megan Benne, Anna Brizendine, Davis Guetterman, Grace Young, Dana Mattison, Zoie Prothe, Alana Bollinger
State/National Awards
State Shooting Sports — Archery Match
Dakota Moser, Makenzie Moser
Poultry Judging — Senior (Third Place Team)
Logan Alexander, Austin Gardner, Franklin Gardner
State Fashion Revue
Megan Benne (Women’s construction), Logan Alexander (Men’s buymanship)
4-H Scholarships
Carl & Mary Buchman
Grace Young
Coffman Leadership Scholarship
Kody Hendrickson, Grace Young
KAD Scholarship
Grace Young
MdC Master Gardeners Plant Science Scholarship
Kody Hendrickson
Peter Daniel Downey Memorial Scholarship
Kody Hendrickson
2022 4-H Foundation Senior Scholarships
Kody Hendrickson, Davis Guetterman, Catie Lemke, Brianna Shippy, Grace Young
2022 State 4-H Scholarships
Extension Step Ahead — Grace Young
Kansas Association of Wheat Growers — Grace Young
To find out more about 4-H or to learn how to join 4-H call (913) 294-4306 or visit us at www.maraisdescygnes.ksu.edu/4-h/. 4-H is a community of young people who are learning leadership, citizenship, and life skills through fun and engaging projects that encompass a wide area of interest.
