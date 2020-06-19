Miami County is the first county in Kansas with a population over 30,000 to meet its response rate from the 2010 Census, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The Census Bureau's data released June 14 indicates Miami County has met its 2010 response rate, with 72.9 percent of residents having responded to the 2020 Census.
“The Census Bureau would like to extend our congratulations to the people of Miami County for their high response rate,” said Cathy Lacy, regional director of the Denver/Dallas U.S. Census Bureau. “Your response matters and will help your community get the accurate count it needs to secure federal funding for critical public services and political representation.”
Spring Hill leads all communities in the county with a response rate of 75.1 percent, followed closely by Louisburg at 74.6 percent and Paola at 72.2 percent. Osawatomie's 64.2 percent response nearly matches the state of Kansas' current rate of 65.4 percent. Fontana trails a 51.6 percent. In neighboring Franklin County, Ottawa has a response rate of 67.1 percent.
The Census Bureau’s online response rate map shows response rates by state, city, county and census tract. Households in Kansas who have yet to respond can complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail, according to the Census Bureau. Households that do not respond to the census will receive a visit from a census taker later this summer who will help them respond, according to the bureau.
Miami County's response rate compares favorably with other counties in the region. Here's a look at response rates in surrounding counties:
- Johnson County 74.5 percent
- Miami County 72.9 percent
- Franklin County 68.0 percent
- Douglas County 66.8 percent
- Anderson County 64.2 percent
- Linn County 50.6 percent
The Census Bureau encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnaire, according to a Census Bureau news release.
Required by the U.S. Constitution, the once-a-decade census must count every person living in the United States, according to the release.
"Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years," according to the Census Burreau.
For more information about the Census, go to 2020census.gov.
